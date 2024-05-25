George Stephanopoulos Net Worth

George Stephanopoulos, an American politician and television correspondent, has a net worth of $40 million. He initially gained national recognition as the White House Press Secretary under President Bill Clinton. Transitioning from politics, he built a successful journalism career, becoming a co-host of “Good Morning America” and the host of “The Lead.”

George Stephanopoulos earns a salary of $15 million per year for his work at ABC News.

Early Life

George Stephanopoulos was born on February 10, 1961, in Fall River, Massachusetts. Raised in a Greek Orthodox household, he attended high school in Cleveland, Ohio, where he joined the wrestling team and excelled academically. He graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1982 and later earned a Master of Arts in Theology from Balliol College, Oxford, in 1984.

Political Career

Stephanopoulos began his career in politics, working on Michael Dukakis’s 1988 presidential campaign. In 1992, he played a pivotal role in Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign and subsequently served as the White House Communications Director. His time in the Clinton administration was marked by involvement in significant controversies, including the Whitewater investigation. Stephanopoulos left the administration in 1996, citing the demanding nature of the job.

Journalism Career

After leaving politics, Stephanopoulos transitioned to journalism, joining ABC News as a correspondent. He reported for various programs, including “This Week,” “World News Tonight,” and “Good Morning America.” In 2002, he became the host of “This Week.” Despite initial struggles with ratings, the show’s performance improved, particularly after his interview with then-president-elect Barack Obama.

In 2008, Stephanopoulos moderated his first presidential debate, facing criticism for the nature of some questions. He became a co-host of “Good Morning America” in 2009 and briefly left “This Week” in 2010, only to return after ratings declined.

In 2012, he moderated a controversial debate among Republican presidential candidates, and in 2014, he was named the chief anchor for ABC News while maintaining his roles on “This Week” and “Good Morning America.”

Controversies

Stephanopoulos has faced several controversies throughout his career. In 1994, questions arose about a lucrative real estate deal he secured despite limited income, possibly facilitated by his White House connections. In 1995, he was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an expired license and plates.

From 2012 to 2014, Stephanopoulos donated $75,000 to the Clinton Foundation, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest as an impartial journalist. He kept the donations secret even while reporting on related topics, leading to his stepping down as a moderator for the 2016 Presidential Debates.

Stephanopoulos also faced scrutiny for attending a party at Jeffrey Epstein’s manor, although he later stated it was the only time he met Epstein.

Personal Life

In 2001, George Stephanopoulos married actress and comedian Alexandra Wentworth. The couple has two children and resides in Manhattan.

Real Estate

In 2008, Stephanopoulos sold a property in East Hampton for $2.5 million. In 2010, he and his wife purchased a $3.5 million property in East Hampton and a $6.5 million apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. In 2013, they bought a property in Southampton, New York, for $4.5 million, which they sold in 2018 for $6 million after initially listing it for $7 million.