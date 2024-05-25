Gavin Rossdale Net Worth

Gavin Rossdale, an English musician and actor, has a net worth of $45 million. He is best known as the lead singer of the band Bush and for his former marriage to Gwen Stefani. In addition to his work with Bush, Rossdale fronted the band Institute and released a solo album titled “WANDERlust.”

Early Life

Gavin McGregor Rossdale was born on October 30, 1965, in Marylebone, London, England, to Barbara Stephan and Douglas Rossdale, a doctor. His mother was Scottish, and his father was of Russian Jewish descent. Rossdale had a speech delay until the age of four and experienced his parents’ divorce at 11. He learned to play bass guitar early on and eventually dropped out of high school to pursue a music career.

Gavin Rossdale Music Career

Rossdale’s initial musical efforts included playing with a band called Midnight, which released a few singles and toured the UK and Ireland. After Midnight and a brief stint with The Little Dukes, Rossdale moved to Los Angeles, then New York, and back to England, where he formed Bush in 1992.

Bush

Bush, initially known as Future Primitive, found success with their debut album “Sixteen Stone” in 1994. The album was a commercial hit, leading to further successful releases such as “Razorblade Suitcase,” “Deconstructed,” “The Science of Things,” and “Golden State.” Despite their success in the U.S., Bush did not achieve the same level of popularity in the UK, except for the single “Swallowed,” which reached #7 on the UK charts.

After parting ways in 2002 due to changes in their label and management, Bush reunited in 2010 and released several albums: “A Sea of Memories” (2011), “Man on the Run” (2014), “Black and White Rainbows” (2017), and “The Kingdom” (2020).

Institute and Solo Work

Following Bush’s initial split, Rossdale formed the band Institute in 2004. The band released one album, “Distort Yourself,” in 2005, achieving moderate success. Rossdale’s solo album, “WANDERlust,” came out in 2008, with the single “Love Remains the Same” reaching #27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Rossdale also contributed the song “Adrenaline” to the soundtrack of the film “XXX.”

Acting Career

In addition to his music career, Rossdale has appeared in several films and TV shows. His film credits include “Constantine” (2005), “Zoolander” (2001), “Mayor of the Sunset Strip” (2004), “Little Black Book” (2004), “The Game of Their Lives” (2005), “How to Rob a Bank” (2008), and “The Bling Ring” (2013). On television, he appeared in the crime drama series “Criminal Minds” as rock star Paul Davies.

Personal Life

Rossdale dated Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals in the late ’80s, inspiring Bush’s hit “Comedown.” He met Gwen Stefani in 1995, and they married in 2002, having three sons together. Their divorce was finalized in April 2016.

In 2004, a paternity test revealed Rossdale as the father of Daisy Lowe, born in 1989 to Pearl Lowe. Although Rossdale initially cut off contact, they later mended their relationship.

Real Estate

In 2006, Rossdale and Stefani bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.25 million. Post-divorce, Stefani retained the property, which she sold in 2019 for $21.65 million. Rossdale, meanwhile, purchased a $7.6 million home in Studio City, California, in June 2016, setting a record for the area at the time.

