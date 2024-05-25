What Was Gary Rossington Net Worth When He Died?

Gary Rossington, an American musician, had a net worth of $20 million at the time of his death. A significant portion of his wealth was tied to his seven-acre estate in Georgia, known as “Free Bird’s Nest,” which his heirs listed for sale at $12 million in December 2023, a few months after his passing. Rossington, a founding member and guitarist of the legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away on March 5, 2023, at the age of 71.

Gary Rossington Career

Gary Rossington was best known for his role as a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, one of the most iconic Southern rock bands. Lynyrd Skynyrd produced numerous chart-topping singles, becoming one of the most influential bands in rock music history. Their hits include:

“Sweet Home Alabama” (1974) : An anthem of Southern pride and one of rock music’s most recognizable songs.

: An anthem of Southern pride and one of rock music’s most recognizable songs. “Free Bird” (1973) : Famous for its epic guitar solo and emotional lyrics.

: Famous for its epic guitar solo and emotional lyrics. “Gimme Three Steps” (1973), “Simple Man” (1973), and “What’s Your Name” (1977): Other classic hits that contributed to their legendary status.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s success includes selling over 28 million albums worldwide. Rossington’s guitar work and songwriting were pivotal in shaping the band’s sound and legacy.

Tragedy

In 1977, at the peak of their success, Lynyrd Skynyrd faced a devastating airplane crash that killed three members, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant.

Rossington survived but suffered severe injuries, including multiple fractures and a subsequent addiction to pain medication. Despite these challenges, he co-founded the Rossington-Collins Band in 1980 and released two albums.

Later Years

Rossington continued performing with Lynyrd Skynyrd, eventually becoming the last original member still active with the band. After guitarist Ed King passed away in 2018, Rossington was the only surviving original member. His contributions were honored with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Early Life

Gary Rossington was born on December 4, 1951, in Jacksonville, Florida. Growing up in a musical family, he started playing guitar at a young age. In his teenage years, he formed his first band and began performing locally. Despite his musical talent, Rossington struggled academically and dropped out of school in the 9th grade.

Formation of Lynyrd Skynyrd

In the early 1970s, Rossington, along with Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, formed Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band’s name humorously referenced their high school teacher Leonard Skinner, known for enforcing a strict dress code that clashed with the band’s long-haired style. Their debut album in 1973, featuring hits like “Free Bird” and “Simple Man,” was both a critical and commercial success.

Challenges

Lynyrd Skynyrd released several successful albums in the 1970s, including “Second Helping” (1974) with “Sweet Home Alabama,” and “Nuthin’ Fancy” (1975) with “Saturday Night Special.” The band’s blend of Southern rock, blues, and country music earned them widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Plane Crash

The 1977 plane crash that killed several members of Lynyrd Skynyrd profoundly impacted Rossington. Despite his injuries, he remained committed to music and later rejoined Lynyrd Skynyrd when they reunited in the 1980s.

Personal Life

Gary Rossington was married to Dale Krantz Rossington from 1982 until his death in 2023. Dale, also a musician, served as a backing vocalist for Lynyrd Skynyrd and other bands. The couple had one daughter, Mary Elizabeth. Rossington faced various health issues over the years, including heart problems and a serious car accident in 1976.

Georgia Mansion

In August 1997, Rossington purchased a 6,600-square-foot mansion on seven acres in Milton, Georgia, for $1.025 million. Known as “Free Bird’s Nest,” the estate was listed for sale at $12 million in December 2023.

Gary Rossington Net Worth

