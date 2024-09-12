George Wendt’s Net Worth

George Wendt, the American actor and comedian best known for his iconic role as Norm Peterson in the beloved TV sitcom Cheers, has a net worth of $25 million. Over the course of his long career, Wendt appeared in all 275 episodes of Cheers from 1982 to 1993, earning widespread acclaim and six consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Beyond television, Wendt has also enjoyed success in film and stage productions, solidifying his status as a versatile entertainer.

Early Life

George Robert Wendt Jr. was born on October 17, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois. He was raised in the neighborhood of Beverly alongside eight siblings in a family of Irish and German descent. His grandfather, Tom Howard, was a notable photographer, and Wendt’s nephew is the actor Jason Sudeikis, whose mother is Wendt’s older sister.

Wendt attended high school in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, before enrolling at the University of Notre Dame. His academic journey hit a rough patch when he earned a 0.00 GPA in his first semester, leading to his expulsion. However, he went on to complete his education at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri, where he graduated with a B.A. in economics.

George Wendt Career

After college, Wendt joined The Second City, a renowned comedy troupe in Chicago. Although he started humbly, sweeping floors, he quickly rose through the ranks and met his future wife, Bernadette Birkett, who later appeared with him on Cheers. Together, they have three children.

Wendt began acting professionally in the early 1980s, with roles in TV shows like Taxi, Soap, and MASH*, as well as films like My Bodyguard. However, his big break came in 1982 when he was cast as Norm Peterson in Cheers.

George Wendt Cheers Era and Salary

Wendt’s portrayal of Norm Peterson, the bar regular with witty one-liners, became a beloved character in the Cheers series. He appeared in every single episode throughout the show’s 11-year run, making him one of the most recognizable faces in television.

At the peak of his career on Cheers, Wendt was earning $200,000 per episode, which equated to $5 million per season. Adjusted for inflation, this would amount to approximately $10 million per year in today’s money.

Post-Cheers Career

Following the conclusion of Cheers in 1993, Wendt explored a wide range of acting opportunities. He appeared on Saturday Night Live during his time on Cheers and continued to make guest appearances in shows such as the original British version of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Michael Jackson’s music video Black or White.

Wendt also had roles in films like Forever Young alongside Mel Gibson and Robert De Niro in Guilty by Suspicion. Although his attempt at headlining his own show, The George Wendt Show, was short-lived, Wendt continued to make guest appearances in popular series like Seinfeld, Frasier, and Becker.

Stage and Film Work

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Wendt expanded his career into theater, notably starring in the West End and Broadway productions of the play Art. He also appeared in several films, including Man of the House with Chevy Chase and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Outside Providence, and Santa Baby.

In the 2000s, Wendt returned to the stage in various productions, including Hairspray and Death of a Salesman. His commitment to theater was evident in multiple performances across the U.S. and Canada, where he took on both comedic and dramatic roles.

Brand Endorsements

Wendt has also lent his talents to brand endorsements, appearing in commercials for State Farm Insurance. His career has remained active into the 2010s, with roles in series like Hot in Cleveland, Portlandia, and the sitcom Clipped. He also continued his stage work, notably playing Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman in 2017.

George Wendt Net Worth

George Wendt net worth is $25 million.