German citizen dies in swimming pool drowning incident in Watamu

A 39-year-old German citizen of Nigerian origin died in a suspected drowning incident at a villa in Watamu, Kilifi County.

The deceased, identified as Adenijig Segung Isola, was pronounced dead at Watamu Hospital after being rescued from the deep end of a swimming pool at Baobab Villa.

According to police, Isola had checked into the villa on November 3 alongside his Nigerian male friend, with their scheduled checkout date being November 5.

On Thursday morning, at around 8.15am, the two reportedly went for a walk at Ocean Bliss Beach before Isola returned to the villa to take a shower.

Shortly afterwards, a swimming pool attendant spotted him lying face down at the deep end of the pool and raised an alarm.

The villa’s caretaker and other staff members responded and pulled him out of the water before contacting a clinician from a nearby medical facility.

The clinician reportedly performed resuscitation before Isola was rushed to Watamu Hospital for further treatment.

However, upon arrival, medical personnel examined him and pronounced him dead.

Police said the body had no visible external injuries.

Officers from Watamu Police Station visited Baobab Villa and documented the scene before the body was transferred to Malindi General Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. Elsewhere, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in River Ragati after disappearing while playing outside his family’s home in Ihwagi Village, Mathira East Sub-County, Nyeri County.

The child reportedly disappeared at around 3.30pm on Thursday, November 5, while playing outside their home.

According to police, the family raised the alarm after realising that the toddler was missing, prompting a search in the surrounding area.

The search team later found the boy’s body in River Ragati.

He was rushed to Karatina Level Four Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers from Karatina Police Station, accompanied by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mathira East, visited the hospital and confirmed that the body had been moved to the facility’s mortuary.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing.