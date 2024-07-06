Glenn Howerton Net Worth

Glenn Howerton, an American actor, producer, director, and screenwriter, boasts a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for his role as Dennis Reynolds on the FX/FXX sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2005–present) and as Jack Griffin on the NBC/Peacock series “A.P. Bio” (2018–2021). Howerton also serves as a producer on both shows and has penned numerous episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Early Life

Glenn Franklin Howerton III was born on April 13, 1976, in Japan. His parents, Glenn Jr., a fighter pilot, and Janice, are American. The family moved frequently, living in various U.S. cities and foreign countries during Howerton’s childhood. After a stint in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in England, the family settled in Alabama. Howerton attended Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery and then studied at the New World School of the Arts at Miami Dade College for two years. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Juilliard in 2000, where he was a member of Group 29 of the Drama Division.

Glenn Howerton Career

Howerton has over 35 acting credits to his name, including notable films like “The Strangers” (2008), “Everything Must Go” (2010), and “The Hunt” (2020). His television roles span various series, such as “That ’80s Show” (2002), “The Mindy Project” (2013–2017), and “The Fugitive” (2020). He has directed episodes of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “A.P. Bio” and has produced several projects, including “How to Be a Gentleman” (2011–2012), “Unsupervised” (2012), “All the Wilderness” (2014), and “Mean Jean” (2018).

Career

Howerton’s television debut came in 2002 with appearances in the TV movie “Monday Night Mayhem,” “The Job,” and “That Was Then,” as well as a lead role on Fox’s “That ’80s Show.” He had a recurring role on “ER” in 2003 and appeared in the films “Must Love Dogs” and “Serenity” in 2005. Howerton began co-starring in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” in 2005, which has become America’s longest-running live-action comedy television show. The series was renewed through season eighteen in December 2020.

In addition to his work on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” Howerton has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, voiced characters on “American Dad!” and “The Cleveland Show,” and starred in “A.P. Bio” from 2018 to 2021. His film credits include “Everything Must Go” (2010), “Coffee Town” (2013), “Officer Downe” (2016), “The Hunt” (2020), and “How It Ends” (2021).

Personal Life

Glenn married actress Jill Latiano on September 8, 2009. They have two sons, Miles (born September 2011) and Isley (born August 2014). Jill guest-starred in a 2009 episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Howerton follows a mostly vegan diet, revealing in June 2019 that he eats vegan “about 95% of the time.”

Glenn Howerton Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Howerton and his “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-stars were nominated for a Best TV Ensemble award by the IGN Summer Movie Awards. The show has received multiple nominations and awards, including a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Cable TV Comedy in 2016 and a Satellite Award for Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical in 2011.

Real Estate

In 2009, Glenn Howerton purchased a 3,126-square-foot home in Venice, California, for $1.692 million. He listed the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property for $2.425 million in late 2016, and it sold for $2.39 million in March 2017.

Glenn Howerton Net Worth

Glenn Howerton net worth is $25 million.