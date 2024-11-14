“Golden Bachelorette” Star Joan Vassos Engaged To Chock Chapple In Heartwarming Finale

In a romantic finale to The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos accepted a proposal from contestant Chock Chapple, who presented her with a breathtaking 4-carat diamond ring on Wednesday night.

Chapple proposed with a custom Neil Lane Couture ring, following the show’s tradition of featuring memorable engagements.

Renowned jeweler Neil Lane, who designed the ring, shared his inspiration with People, saying, “This ring’s show-stopping beauty perfectly symbolizes Joan and Chock’s undeniable connection.”

The platinum ring, crafted with an emerald-cut diamond and two tapered baguettes lined with 56 round diamonds, was designed to reflect Vassos’s elegance and the timeless style of the 1920s Art Deco era.

Chapple, visibly moved by the ring, felt an instant connection with it. “It was one of those things that was just meant to be,” Lane remarked.

During the finale, Chapple proposed on a scenic beach, confessing his love for Vassos and expressing his hopes for their shared future.

Vassos, a school administrator, was equally emotional. “From our first date at Disneyland, I saw a future with you,” she said, describing how their journey together rekindled her belief in love. “We are living proof that there is still hope, even at our age.”

Vassos and Chapple’s relationship had been strong from the beginning of the season, with Chapple securing her first one-on-one date.

Their chemistry grew steadily, culminating in an emotional finale where Vassos told Chapple she loved him for the first time. Fans can now stream The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 on Hulu to relive the couple’s journey.