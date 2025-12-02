Drama as goons vandalise cars belonging to three anti-Arati MCAs in Kisii Town

Three anti-Governor Simba Arati ward representatives in Kisii Tuesday cried foul after suspected goons vandalized their cars at the Assembly parking lot.

Masimba Ward Member of County Assembly Bouse Mairura, Bobasi Boitangare’s Thomas Obare and Nicodemus Omeamba (Boochi Borabu) said at least 20 masked goons invaded the parking lot and sawed off the tyres from cars on Tuesday morning.

There was no immediate report of theft from the cars.

“If in this county, this is what happens when you dare to question, critique, or demand accountability it is sad,” Mairura said in a social media post.

The MCA spoke of intimidation by forces at the County administration in the face of a barrage of criticism regarding its performance and suspect graft.

“If leadership has reached the level where intimidation and damage to property are used to silence elected representatives, then we have strayed far from the values of democracy and service,” he added.

Mairura, who was elected on the UDA party ticket has been at logger heads with the governor and often resorting to the social media handles to harangue him.

“Intimidation is not leadership,” he stated.

Obare said some forces were after their lives.

“Threats are not governance. And these tactics will not stop us from representing the people who entrusted me with their voice.

Our county deserves transparency, courage, and truth, not fear.”

“We will not be silenced,” he also said in a statement posted on his social media handle.

He said his main crime was raising the issue of paying unfinished roads and neglecting Boitangare in the allocation of fuel levy roads and road maintenance.

“Today morning over 20 masked men have vandalized my vehicle and those of other honourable members who have been raising the issue of rampant corruption in Kisii County. The intimidation is meant to buy our silence,” he said.

There had been no response by press time from the County Assembly and County Government.

Police advised the complainants to register their complaints.