Gor Mahia Legend Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s Wife Dies

Former Gor Mahia defender and veteran coach Samuel “Pamzo” Omollo is mourning the death of his wife, Vera Omollo.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced the news on Monday through a message of condolence shared on social media.

“Football Kenya Federation conveys its deepest condolences to Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo and the entire Omollo family following the passing of his wife, Vera Omollo. We pray for strength, comfort, and peace during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” FKF wrote.

Omollo is a former Kenya international defender who played for top clubs in Kenya and India. He currently works as a football analyst at Radio Jambo.

He began his professional career in 1990 with Kenya Breweries FC before joining Gor Mahia in 1992. During his time with Gor Mahia, he won the 1993 Kenyan Premier League title. He later returned to Kenya Breweries and helped the team reach the 1994 African Cup Winners’ Cup final.

In 1996, Omollo became the first Kenyan to play in India’s top football league after signing for East Bengal FC. He won several trophies with East Bengal and later joined rivals Mohun Bagan, where he also lifted major titles.

Omollo returned to Kenya in 2001 and rejoined Gor Mahia as both a player and coach. He made 20 official appearances for the national team, including five matches during the 1994 World Cup qualifiers. He also featured at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations.

After retiring as a player, he coached several teams including Mahakama, Tusker FC — where he won the 2011 league title — Oserian, SoNy Sugar, Zetech University, East Bengal (as assistant coach), Posta Rangers, and Gor Mahia. In January 2024, he was appointed head coach of Shabana FC.

Tributes have started pouring in from the football community.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the passing of the wife of APS Bomet coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo. My heartfelt condolences to you, coach. May God strengthen you and carry you through this painful moment,” football commentator Stephen Mukangai wrote on Facebook.