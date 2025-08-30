Gordon Ramsay Says He Had Treatment To Remove Skin Cancer

TV chef Gordon Ramsay has said he has undergone treatment to remove skin cancer.

The 58-year-old thanked “incredible” healthcare workers for removing the basal cell carcinoma – a type of non-melanoma skin cancer.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, Ramsay wrote he was “grateful and so appreciative” to his medical team for their “fast reactive work”.

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend,” he wrote, adding: “I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.”

The post showed the side of his face following the treatment, with a plaster underneath his ear.

Social media users shared messages of support, including TV judge Robert Rinder, who posted a heart emoji.

Cancer Research UK wished Ramsay well and thanked him for “raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun”.

The comment read: “Seek shade, cover up, and apply sunscreen regularly and generously.”

The NHS says basal cell carcinoma is one of the main types of non-melanoma skin cancer, which can often be easily treated.

Non-melanoma skin cancer is mainly caused by ultraviolet light – which comes from the sun and is used in sunbeds – and starts in the top layer of skin.

Its main symptom is a growth or unusual patch on the skin, most commonly found on areas exposed to the sun such as the face, neck or hands.

The NHS says it is possible to reduce your risk of skin cancer by being careful in the sun, including using and regularly reapplying sunscreen.

Ramsay is best known for presenting popular TV programmes such as Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, and for his Michelin-starred restaurants.