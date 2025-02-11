Government Agencies Advertise Job Vacancies For Kenyans

Several government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) have announced job openings for Kenyans, with applications now open for various positions.

According to a notice in MyGov on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, job opportunities are available in multiple institutions, including the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), South Nyanza Sugar Company (SonySugar), Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and University of Kabianga.

Available Job Opportunities

Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) is seeking to recruit a Director of Finance, Director of Legal Services, and Deputy Director of Corporate Communication. Interested applicants can access detailed job descriptions and application procedures on the AFA website www.afa.go.ke. The deadline for applications is February 24, 2025.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has advertised 15 vacancies across various roles. Applicants must register and submit their applications via the SRC E-recruitment portal. Details on the positions are available on the SRC website under the careers section. The deadline for applications is February 26, 2025.

South Nyanza Sugar Company (SonySugar) is recruiting 15 managers and assistant managers in different departments. Applications, including a detailed CV, academic certificates, and other relevant documents, should be sent via registered mail, courier, or hand-delivered to SonySugar headquarters in Sare-Awendo along Kisii-Migori Road. Applicants can also submit their applications via email at administration@sonysugar.co.ke. The deadline is Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Nuclear Power and Energy Agency is hiring a Director of Information, Advocacy and Communication, Supply Chain Manager, Internal Auditor, Assistant Office Administrator, and two Senior Legal Officers. Interested applicants should visit the agency’s website www.nuclear.co.ke for more details on the application process.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has advertised 18 positions across various departments. Interested candidates must submit their applications by March 3, 2025. Details are available on the KICD website at www.kicd.ac.ke.

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has nine job openings. Applicants can visit the CMA website www.cma.or.ke for further information on how to apply.

University of Kabianga has announced 21 vacancies. Interested candidates can check the university’s website at www.kabianga.ac.ke for job descriptions and application guidelines.

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has advertised 149 vacancies for various positions at its headquarters and regional offices.

In a notice published in MyGov on Tuesday, February 2025, NPSC Chief Executive Officer Peter Leley stated that the recruitment process will be conducted competitively in line with Section 17(1) of the NPSC Act, 2011 (revised 2014) and Articles 10 and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Among the positions advertised are Director of ICT, Director of Finance and Administration, Internal Audit Manager, Administration Manager, and Supply Chain Management Manager, each with one vacancy.

The commission is also seeking to hire 20 Senior Counselors, 20 Counselors II, 10 Human Capital Management Officers II, eight Human Capital Management Assistants, eight Records Management Officers II, and six Records Management Officers III.

Other available positions include 16 Social Workers, six Information Officers, three Finance Officers, three Economists, eight Accountant Assistants, 10 ICT Officers, four Supply Chain Management Officers, four Assistant Supply Chain Management Officers, 10 Clerical Officers, and seven Office Assistants.

Interested and qualified candidates are required to submit their applications online through the jobs portal at https://service.npsc.go.ke/recruitment.

Detailed job descriptions are available on the commission’s website at www.npsc.go.ke.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and they will be required to present original certificates for verification during the interview.

“National Police Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and gender equality. Persons with disabilities and from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply. Only qualified candidates shall be contacted,” the notice reads

Applicants for managerial positions and above must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by providing clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The deadline for applications is Friday, February 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.