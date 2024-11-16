Government Defends Nationwide Livestock Vaccination Plan Amid Criticism

The government has defended its ambitious plan to vaccinate nearly 22 million livestock against major diseases, dismissing claims of ulterior motives by some political leaders.

Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Obadia Njagi emphasized the initiative’s importance in safeguarding livestock health and securing the food supply for millions of Kenyans.

“As global demand for animal products rises, ensuring the health of livestock is crucial for food security and livelihoods,” he said, noting that vaccination is a proven strategy to maintain animal well-being and sustainable production.

The national campaign, announced by President William Ruto last week, aims to vaccinate 22 million cattle against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and 50 million sheep and goats against Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR). The vaccination drive, set to begin next year, will be spearheaded by the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), a certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) entity.

The government issued a statement urging the public to disregard “malicious and unfounded claims” linking the vaccination to a global agenda. A section of leaders from the Azimio coalition, led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, had alleged the program might alter livestock genetics to reduce methane emissions.

“The proposal reeks of a sinister foreign agenda and raises concerns for pastoralist communities,” Kalonzo stated, urging Kenyans to reject the plan. He further warned of potential health and environmental risks, though these claims remain unsubstantiated.

In response, the Directorate of Veterinary Services reaffirmed the campaign’s aim to eliminate diseases that threaten the livestock sector and emphasized collaboration among farmers, veterinarians, and the government.

“This initiative is critical for achieving disease-free livestock and ensuring a resilient, sustainable agricultural sector,” the department stated. Dr. Njagi highlighted the importance of public awareness to dispel myths and encourage farmer participation in the vaccination campaign.

The program also aims to position Kenya as a leader in livestock health in the region while boosting food security and supporting pastoralist communities.