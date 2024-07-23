fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Government Deploys KDF at JKIA to Curb #OccupyJKIA Protests

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    A multi-agency team has been mobilized at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in response to the upcoming Occupy JKIA protests. This security operation includes officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), anti-riot police, and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

    By 6 a.m., officers were stationed at the main entry points to the airport, resulting in substantial traffic delays as travelers navigate increased security measures. The protests, organized by youth groups, aim to pressure President William Ruto into addressing their demands.

    In recent weeks, the youth have conducted numerous demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza administration, which have already prompted notable changes, including the dismissal of President Ruto’s cabinet. Despite these developments, the protesters are determined to proceed with their plan to occupy the airport, notwithstanding the enhanced security.

    Acting Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has issued a stern warning to protesters, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations regarding protected areas. He noted that trespassing into restricted zones, such as parts of JKIA, will result in legal consequences under the Protected Areas Act.

    While the right to protest is upheld, adherence to these regulations is mandatory. The substantial security presence at JKIA underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining order and safeguarding the airport from potential disruptions.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    George Kinoti Makes Rare Public Appearance with Paul Muite and Wahome Thuku

    Government Deploys KDF at JKIA to Curb #OccupyJKIA Protests

     
    IG Kanja Describes Ongoing Protests as Criminal Disorder, Emphasizes Protected Areas Are Off-Limits

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X