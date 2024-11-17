Government Evacuates 39 Citizens From Conflict-Torn Lebanon

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has confirmed the successful evacuation of 39 Kenyans from Lebanon, a country currently embroiled in escalating hostilities with Israel.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department reported that the group departed Lebanon aboard a flight from Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, facilitated by a multi-agency team led by Margaret Wamoto.

The evacuees received counseling services from the team before their departure to prepare them for their journey back to Kenya.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the returnees were welcomed by government officials, including representatives from the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, alongside family and friends.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Kenyans abroad.

“The Government of Kenya, through collaboration with state and non-state actors, remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of its citizens abroad. This includes facilitating evacuations and providing necessary support to those in need,” read part of the statement.

This evacuation follows an earlier operation where 55 Kenyans were flown back to safety from Lebanon earlier this month.

The ongoing efforts come as the situation in Lebanon deteriorates, with intensified Israeli ground and air operations targeting Hezbollah operatives. The violence has left thousands dead and many more displaced.

More than 7,000 Kenyans in Lebanon have registered for evacuation, and the government is facilitating their return in batches. Efforts to bring back those willing to leave are ongoing, with more arrivals expected in the coming days.