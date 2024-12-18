Government Reports 62% Drop in Cattle Rustling in North Rift

The government has announced a 62% reduction in cattle rustling incidents across the North Rift region, attributing the improvement to the ongoing Maliza Uhalifu North Rift security operation.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the operation has recovered 172 illegal firearms and 10,173 livestock, marking significant progress in curbing banditry and violence in the affected areas.

Launched in February 2023, Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift targets banditry and cattle rustling in nine counties: Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

Certain hotspots in these counties were designated as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous,” prompting joint efforts by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to restore peace and stability.

The government has also restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists (NPR) to strengthen local security.

A total of 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained in Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot, while 400 reservists in Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo were rearmed to boost ongoing operations.

“In 2023, 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, were arrested and prosecuted,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Additionally, the government has gazetted 126 new administrative units across six counties—Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Meru, and Laikipia—to strengthen local governance, improve service delivery, and enhance resource allocation in response to security challenges.

The operation has also enabled uninterrupted learning in the region, with all candidates sitting for their KPSEA and KCSE exams without security disruptions.

The government allocated Ksh. 100 million to rehabilitate 34 of the 39 schools previously closed due to banditry and displacement.

The KDF has spearheaded reconstruction efforts, reopening 26 schools and facilitating the return of at least 4,000 children to class. Renovations have been completed or are underway in 21 schools, with Baringo County being the most affected.

No schools in Elgeyo Marakwet County were closed this year, and those in Laikipia and Samburu have resumed operations. However, 13 schools remain closed, with pupils relocated to other institutions in Baringo, West Pokot, and Turkana counties.

“While we celebrate the progress made, our focus remains on reopening all affected schools and ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region,” the ministry noted.