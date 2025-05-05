MP Were died of excessive bleeding, was shot five times, autopsy shows 

Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were was shot five times at close range causing excessive bleeding.

An autopsy on his body showed vital organs including the heart were hit.

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said Were died from excessive bleeding, suffered five gunshot wounds with bullets in the arm and chest tearing through his vital organs.

Oduor added his survival chances were slim as bullets hit vital organs, including the heart.

The autopsy was conducted at the Lee Funeral Home on May 5 as four suspects were presented in court at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Magistrate Irene Gichobi allowed police to hold the suspects for 30 days pending probe.

The suspects were identified as William Imoli Shighali, Juma Ali Hikal (a serving police officer), Douglas Muchiri Wambugu and David Mihigo Kagame.

Police had said they had not conducted autopsy on the and collected crucial evidence in the case.

Were was shot and killed on April 30, 2025 along Valley Road near City Mortuary in Nairobi.

The four suspect who include a serving police officer were Sunday arrested in connection with the murder.

The suspects were yet to disclose where he hid the killer weapon.

The motive of the murder is also yet to be disclosed. The suspects were arrested Sunday morning in a hideout in Dandora and larger Eastlands.

“Additionally, some of the suspects arrested are members of organised criminal gangs, such as “Mjahidin” , which has been linked to armed robberies in the Eastlands area of Nairobi,” said police spokesman Michael Muchiri.

He said NPS investigators and the technical team are working tirelessly, leveraging their expertise, to establish the motive behind the fatal shooting and to bring all those involved to justice.

“As a service, we urge the public to remain calm and refrain from speculating, as our teams work diligently to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.”

The team also recovered three motorcycles including the one that was used in the escape from the scene of the murder.

Also in custody are two cars including one that was used as a getaway one. Police said the first prime suspect linked to the murder was arrested in Dandora after being trailed from USIU area in his car. He later led the detectives to a hideout of his accomplice.

Three motorcycles including one believed to have been used in the operation to kill Were were recovered.

After he shot and killed Were near City Mortuary along Valley Road he jumped onto a waiting motorcycle and later changed to a car that was a few kilometers away and sped off towards Dandora.

He and his accomplices were holed up in Dandora since Wednesday night. The car in custody was used in escaping from the scene after the shooting near City Mortuary along Valley Road, detectives said.

The gunman had parked his car outside Parliament near Sheria House where he got to and out while carrying a bag that is believed to have had the killer weapon.

Police want to know how the killers knew the MP had changed cars for safety reasons. Were’s car was captured on security cameras near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, and Jakaya Kikwete Road.