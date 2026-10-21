Government targets illicit alcohol cartels with asset seizures in crackdown

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says illicit alcohol has been classified among top threats to Kenya’s existence, revealing more stringent measures being rolled out to curb the menace.

Owing to the reclassification of the harmful drinks, Prof. Kindiki said the Office of the Deputy President is coordinating national response to ensure effectiveness of the new measures.

“We have classified this matter as among the top three threats to Kenya’s future. This alcohol menace can wipe out all the gains we have made as a country.

This time round we are focused to make sure we complete the journey successfully. We are not fighting against businesses nor against the industry. We are just protecting the nation from collapse. No person will be allowed to benefit from the destruction of Kenyans, especially young people,” DP stated.

The DP on Wednesday at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, received updates and held deliberations on the new measures with the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, representatives of the Council of Governors, relevant Principal Secretaries and heads of agencies.

The Second in Command noted that the fight against illicit brews and drug abuse has been intensified in the last one month through a whole-of-government response which has brought together key state agencies including the National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA), the Anti-Counterfeit Agency, KEBS and the Anti-Narcotic Unit of the Kenya Police Service among others.

“We established a permanent secretariat based at Harambee House Annex which will coordinate this matter on a continuous basis. We have resolved to support the agencies to beef up their capacity. We are directing law enforcement agencies to support NACADA to make sure we continue with enforcement. We are asking for a better success rate,” DP said.

He said following the heightened coordination of the multi-agency response in the last 10 days 9 successful raids were conducted in illegal ethanol selling ethanol premises and 116 raids against illicit brews sellers across the country.

More punitive measures are also being worked on including the tightening of the legal framework to ensure better coordination and response.

Further, a framework on how local wananchi will participate in the fight has been developed and set to be rolled out in the coming week.

“The law is under review to make it extremely punitive. The government has finalized legislative proposals that will tighten the noose on manufacturers, distributors and enablers of ethanol and drug cartels that are supplying dangerous chemical-laced alcoholic drinks to members of the public,” he said.

Prof. Kindiki also stated the law is also being amended to enable seizure of assets of those producing, distributing or selling the harmful drinks with proceeds from their sale going to rehabilitation of alcohol and drug addicts.

“Law on forfeiture, asset seizure and confiscation of funds intercepted from cartel networks in the illicit alcohol and drug business is being finalized, to disable, dismantle and paralyze the networks and their economic wherewithal, the proceeds of such assets and funds to go towards rehabilitation of addicts,” he added.