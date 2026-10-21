Kingi, Kang’ata, Kindiki, Faith Odhiambo among 146 advocates seeking Senior Counsel rank

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) published the official list of 146 advocates of the High Court who have applied for the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel in 2026.

The list includes the country’s most influential legal minds, among them politicians, former Speakers, Governors, firebrand litigators, and quiet giants of the bar.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga, and prominent lawyer Danstan Omari are among the 146.

The list also features former LSK President Faith Odhiambo, city lawyer Donald B. Kipkorir, constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot and veteran city lawyer Dr. John Khaminwa.

Other notable applicants include former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende, former MP Gitobu Imanyara, Prof. Ben Sihanya, prominent legal practitioner Dinesh Kapila, and former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza.

Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei and former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi, ex-Speaker Kaparo Francis Xavier also applied for the rank.

Others are Anne Kiratu Makori, Anjarwalla Atiq Saifuddin, Njee Muturi, Paul Nyamodi, Claris Ogangah, Julie Soweto, Eric Gumbo, Omwanza Ombati, and the President’s Special Advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai.

The rank of Senior Counsel is a distinction conferred on advocates in recognition of their standing and contribution to the legal profession.

The application list identifies those seeking the honour but does not, by itself, establish that any applicant has been awarded the rank.

The 146 applicants span several decades of admission to the Roll of Advocates, with the registration details provided in the list ranging from entries dating to 1969 to the most recent entry in 2023.

The publication of the list marks a step in the process of considering applicants for the prestigious designation.

The Committee on Senior Counsel headed by Philip Murgor will review the applications before the advocates are conferred the rank by the President. LSK has sought the public’s views on the list.

“Pursuant to Rule 10 of the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011, the Committee may consider additional information from applicants or any other person where necessary for the determination of an application.”

“Members are therefore invited to submit comments on the published list of applicants for consideration by the Committee. Comments should be submitted by completing the feedback form available on the link on or before 5th November, 2026 at 5pm. Members are encouraged to provide relevant information to assist the Committee in its consideration of the applications,” LSK said.