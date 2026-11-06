Government to deploy more security officers, patrol boats on Lake Victoria to curb insecurity

The Government will deploy additional police officers and patrol boats on Lake Victoria before the end of 2026 in a renewed effort to address insecurity affecting fishing communities along the Kenya-Uganda and Kenya-Tanzania borders.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the planned deployment would strengthen surveillance, border patrol operations and the safety of fishermen operating in Kenyan waters.

Speaking during an engagement with Beach Management Units (BMUs) and business leaders in Migori County, Omollo said the Government had consulted the leadership of the Border Patrol Unit and the Director General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service on the planned security interventions.

“We are going to increase the number of officers that are going to support in securing you as well as securing the lake. We are also going to bring additional patrol boats,” he said.

The PS specifically cited persistent security challenges around Migingo Island and areas bordering Uganda and Tanzania, assuring fishing communities that coordinated interventions were being pursued to address their concerns.

He said the Government would also modernise lake patrol operations by introducing safer vessels with enhanced security features, noting that reliance on traditional wooden boats posed risks to security personnel and fishermen.

Beyond security, Omollo outlined a raft of investments aimed at transforming the blue economy, including the construction of nine modern fish landing sites, development of piers, expansion of water transport infrastructure and improvement of market access.

He said President William Ruto’s administration was implementing a comprehensive programme to unlock Lake Victoria’s economic potential, increase fishermen’s incomes and reduce post-harvest losses.

“The President has been very deliberate, very intentional. He’s doing nine fish landing sites on Lake Victoria. He’s doing piers so that beyond supporting the fishing industry, he’s also making it possible for transport by water to be safe and convenient,” Omollo said.

Among the ongoing projects is the Muhuru Bay Pier in Migori County, alongside other fish landing facilities around the lake.

The modern landing sites will incorporate cold storage facilities, hygienic fish handling areas and improved trading infrastructure to help fishermen preserve their catch and secure better returns.

Omollo also highlighted progress on water transport projects, including the completed Homa Bay facility and ongoing construction works at Usenge in Siaya County.

Planned developments at Mbita, Kendu Bay and Sena on Mfangano Island are also expected to improve connectivity across the lake.

The PS further disclosed that a public ferry in Kisumu was nearing completion and would facilitate passenger movement and trade between communities along Lake Victoria.

On economic empowerment, Omollo urged BMUs to strengthen their savings and credit cooperative societies through increased membership, transparent financial management and sound governance.

He called for training of SACCO officials in financial management and accountability to ensure members’ savings are protected and channelled towards expanding fishing enterprises.

He also encouraged fishing communities to diversify their livelihoods through complementary activities such as integrated poultry farming.

Omollo linked the blue economy investments to the Government’s wider plan to improve market infrastructure, saying more than 600 markets were under construction across the country.

He said modern markets equipped with electricity, water and cold storage facilities would improve trading conditions, reduce fish losses and protect producers from exploitation by middlemen.

The PS also announced that President Ruto was expected to visit the Lake Victoria region in the coming weeks to launch construction of the approximately 500-kilometre Lake Victoria Ring Road, stretching from Migori to Busia.

He said the road, alongside the revival of stalled projects and construction of new road networks, would improve access to fish landing sites, markets and commercial centres.

Omollo said the fishing industry deserved the same level of Government attention and investment extended to coffee, tea, dairy and sugarcane farming, noting that fishing communities played an equally important role in the country’s economic transformation.

He further highlighted healthcare reforms under Taifa Care, saying more than 33 million Kenyans had registered with the Social Health Authority.

He said the programme was intended to shield households from the financial burden of medical expenses and prevent families from selling productive assets to finance treatment.

Omollo urged National Government Administration Officers, security agencies and BMU leaders to remain accountable and responsive to the needs of fishing communities.

He said similar engagements had been held with fishing communities in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties as part of efforts to coordinate development and security interventions across the Lake Victoria region.

He was accompanied by Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, national and county government officials, security officers, BMU representatives and members of the business community.