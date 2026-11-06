Peter Tabichi strikes again as Kenyan teacher bags global education award in Malaysia

Renowned Kenyan educationist Peter Tabichi has added another major international accolade to his growing list of achievements after winning the prestigious Global Educator Award in Malaysia.

Tabichi received the award at a ceremony held on Thursday at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Tanjong Malim, Malaysia, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to community outreach and the advancement of education.

The award also comes with a research grant worth approximately US$5,000.

The ceremony was attended by senior Malaysian government officials, including Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir. The awards were presented by Tuanku Zara Salim, the Raja Permaisuri of Perak and Chancellor of UPSI.

Speaking to KahawaTungu by phone shortly after arriving from Malaysia, Tabichi described the selection process as rigorous and highly competitive, attracting more than 450 applications from educators and scholars across the world.

The selection panel shortlisted 26 finalists across different award categories, inviting them to Malaysia for face-to-face interviews and presentations to defend their submissions.

He said the assessment went beyond professional qualifications and individual achievements, with judges keen to establish the consistency and lasting impact of each applicant’s work.

“The panel was not only keen on just quality but consistency as well,” said Tabichi.

He noted that the competition featured exceptional teachers and professors from different academic disciplines, making his eventual selection particularly significant.

“Majority of the applicants were exceptional teachers, while others were professors from various academic spheres. It was therefore quite competitive,” he said.

For Tabichi, the recognition is more than a personal achievement, representing an affirmation that the work educators undertake, often away from the public spotlight, is appreciated.

“It was wonderful being picked out and getting recognised for exceptional work. I felt that there are people out there who are appreciative of what we are doing in silence,” he said.

The celebrated educator said the award had reinforced his conviction that teachers play a critical role in shaping society beyond the conventional classroom environment.

“I am happy and profoundly humbled. This award has reaffirmed my belief that a teacher’s influence goes far beyond the four walls of a classroom. When we invest in learners, we invest in the future of the world,” he said.

He described the US$5,000 research grant as an important opportunity to deepen his work, explore innovative approaches and develop solutions that could benefit learners and educators.

“The research grant is particularly encouraging because it will provide an opportunity to deepen our work, explore new ideas and develop solutions that can benefit learners and educators,” he said.

Tabichi dedicated the recognition to teachers working in challenging circumstances, saying their contribution to society deserved greater appreciation.

“I dedicate this recognition to teachers who wake up every day determined to make a difference. Sometimes our work goes unnoticed, but this award reminds us that our efforts matter,” he said.

He added that the honour had strengthened his determination to remain relevant in an increasingly dynamic education environment, where teachers must continuously adapt, innovate and share knowledge.

“Being a game changer in a fast-evolving world is great. It gives you the motivation to keep pushing boundaries and finding better ways of making a difference,” he said.

Tabichi emphasised that the award was not the culmination of his journey but an incentive to pursue greater innovation and impact in education.

“This is not the finish line. It is an encouragement to work harder, innovate more and continue using education as a powerful tool for changing society,” he said.

Having transitioned from classroom teaching to mentoring other educators, Tabichi said he would use the experience and international exposure to strengthen his engagement with young teachers.

Through the Peter Tabichi Foundation and Teacher Craft initiatives, he is focusing on mentoring teachers, sharing practical experiences and nurturing the next generation of education leaders.

“I will focus more on sharing these insights with my mentees,” he said.

He added that the award had opened doors to professional relationships with scholars and educationists from different parts of the world, providing opportunities to exchange ideas and learn new approaches to improving education.

“This is no mean achievement, not something I can take for granted,” he said.

Tabichi first rose to international prominence in 2019 when he became the first African to win the prestigious US$1 million Global Teacher Prize.

At the time, he was teaching mathematics and physics at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru County, where he gained worldwide recognition for transforming learning despite working with limited resources.

A Franciscan Brother and trained science teacher, Tabichi inspired students through innovative teaching methods, science projects and dedicated support for disadvantaged learners.

He also championed girls’ participation in science and encouraged students to develop practical solutions to challenges affecting their communities.

His 2019 victory brought international attention to the potential of teachers working in underserved communities and demonstrated how innovation and commitment can transform education.

His latest recognition in Malaysia marks another milestone in his journey from a rural Kenyan classroom to the global education arena, further cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s most celebrated educators.