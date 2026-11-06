Linda Mwananchi accuses Ruto of plotting political dominance in Migori after Kalonzo convoy attack

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has accused President William Ruto’s broad-based administration of fuelling political violence and intolerance following attacks on Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s campaign convoy in Migori County.

In a statement dated Friday, November 6, 2026, and signed by Pauline Njoroge, the movement’s Head of Communication, the group alleged that the attacks were part of a wider scheme to establish political dominance in the Nyanza region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The movement claimed that the administration was using violence and intimidation to silence opposition voices while creating what it described as a UDA-ODM political echo chamber in the region.

Njoroge accused the government of attempting to create political enclaves and influence the region’s political landscape through violence, abductions and alleged involvement of rogue elements within the police service.

She likened the current political climate to the Moi era, arguing that political intolerance, ethnic violence and illegal detentions had failed to stop the Second Liberation in the 1980s and 1990s.

“These current attempts, manifestly clear in the rising goon culture, kidnaps and the actions of rogue elements in the police service, will not deter Kenyans,” she said.

The movement described the current political struggle as a Third Liberation, saying Kenyans were seeking a new constitutional order and leadership committed to the Constitution and the rule of law.

It condemned the attacks on Kalonzo’s campaign convoy and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

The group also defended residents of Nyanza against what it termed attempts to portray the region as politically intolerant, arguing that the actions of alleged hired goons should not be used to characterise an entire community.

Njoroge further accused the administration of seeking to install political strongmen in the region, warning that such efforts would fail.

The movement called on Kenyans, particularly the youth, to resist political violence and divisions ahead of the 2027 elections.

It warned that an atmosphere of fear and chaos could provide an opportunity for electoral malpractice.

The statement accused the administration of resorting to political divisions and intolerance in an attempt to prolong its stay in power.

“We reject the violence and put Ruto on notice: do not divide the country in your desperation!” Njoroge said.