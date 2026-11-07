Learning how to hide your number on WhatsApp is important if you want to protect your privacy and control who can see your personal information. WhatsApp uses your phone number to register and identify your account. Although you cannot completely hide your registered number from everyone, you can adjust your privacy settings to limit who can see your profile information and protect your account.

The first thing you need to do is access your account’s privacy settings.

Follow these instructions:

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner on Android.

Select Settings.

Tap Privacy.

On an iPhone, open WhatsApp and tap Settings, then Privacy.

Control Who Can See Your Profile Information

WhatsApp allows you to control who can view certain details about your account.

Follow these steps:

Open Privacy settings.

Select About.

Choose Nobody or My Contacts, depending on your preference.

Return to the Privacy menu.

Select Profile Photo.

Choose who can view your profile picture.

You can also adjust your Last Seen and Online settings to limit who can see when you are using WhatsApp.

Control Who Can Add You to Groups

If you want to protect your privacy, you can restrict who adds you to WhatsApp groups.

Follow these instructions:

Open WhatsApp Settings.

Select Privacy.

Tap Groups.

Choose My Contacts or My Contacts Except.

Select the people you want to exclude if necessary.

This helps prevent unknown people from adding you to unwanted groups.

Hide Your Number in WhatsApp Communities

If you participate in WhatsApp Communities, your phone number may be visible to certain members depending on your role and their relationship with you.

WhatsApp generally limits number visibility in community announcements and groups, but administrators and people who already have your number may still be able to see it.

Use a Different Phone Number for WhatsApp

If you do not want people to know your personal phone number, you can register WhatsApp using another number that you own and control.

Follow these steps:

Obtain a second active phone number.

Open WhatsApp.

Go to Settings.

Select Account.

Choose Change Number.

Enter your existing number and the new number.

Follow the verification instructions.

Remember that changing your number does not make it invisible. People you communicate with may still see the new registered number.

Use WhatsApp Username Features Where Available

WhatsApp has been introducing usernames as an additional way for people to connect without exchanging phone numbers.

If username functionality is available on your account, check your profile settings to see whether you can create a username. This can help you share a way to connect without giving out your number to new contacts.

However, usernames do not automatically hide your number from existing contacts or everyone in your groups.

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