Learning how to hide your online status on Facebook is useful when you want to browse the platform without letting other people know that you are active. Facebook has an Active Status feature that shows a green dot or indicates when you were last active. By turning off this feature, you can improve your privacy and use Facebook without displaying your online presence to other users.

The first thing you need to do is access your Facebook account.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Facebook application on your phone.

Log in to your account if necessary.

Tap the Menu icon.

Select Settings and Privacy.

Tap Settings to open your account settings.

Find the Active Status Setting

Once you have opened your settings, locate the Active Status option.

Follow these steps:

Scroll through the settings menu.

Look for the Audience and Visibility or Preferences section.

Select Active Status.

You will see an option labelled Show when you’re active.

Turn Off Your Online Status

After locating the Active Status setting, you can disable it.

Here is how:

Find the Show when you’re active option.

Tap the toggle button to switch it off.

Confirm your selection if Facebook requests it.

Your Facebook friends will no longer see your active indicator through that setting.

Hide Your Online Status on Facebook Messenger

Turning off Active Status on Facebook may not automatically turn it off in Messenger on every device.

To disable it in Messenger:

Open the Messenger application.

Tap the Menu icon or your profile picture.

Select Settings.

Find Active Status.

Turn off Show when you’re active.

Confirm your selection if prompted.

This helps prevent your Messenger contacts from seeing when you are online.

Hide Your Last Active Time

Facebook’s Active Status setting can also control whether other people see that you were recently active.

To limit this information:

Open Facebook or Messenger settings.

Navigate to Active Status.

Turn off the option to show when you’re active.

Check the setting on other devices where you use your account.

Remember that Facebook may show your activity differently across its services.

Turn Your Online Status Back On

If you want your friends to see when you are active again, you can restore the setting.

Follow these instructions:

Open Facebook Settings.

Select Active Status.

Find Show when you’re active.

Turn the toggle button on.

Repeat the process in Messenger if you previously disabled Active Status there.

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