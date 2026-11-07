Police Fire Teargas into FKF Meeting Room in Meru

Police officers on Saturday fired teargas into a meeting room at Three Steers Hotel in Meru, disrupting a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Special General Meeting (SGM) before proceedings could begin.

The meeting had brought together members of the FKF General Assembly, the federation’s supreme decision-making organ.

In a statement, FKF said the meeting had not commenced when officers from the Police Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) entered the venue and discharged teargas into the room where delegates were seated awaiting the start of proceedings.

The federation said the incident disrupted a constitutional process convened by members of the General Assembly in exercise of their mandate under the FKF Constitution.

“FKF is concerned by the circumstances surrounding the RDU operation and the resulting interference with the meeting,” the federation said.

FKF added that it would provide further updates on the incident in due course.

The Special General Meeting is expected to deliberate on resolutions made by members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on April 24, 2026, their implications for the federation’s operations and the conduct of the affected NEC officials.

The meeting is also expected to consider the way forward and proposed resolutions concerning the officials, who include FKF Vice President McDonald Mariga, Women Representative Kerubo Momanyi, Coast NEC Member Gabriel Mghendi, Nairobi NEC Member Dan Shikanda, Nyanza NEC Member Collins Opiyo Kalee, Central NEC Member Robert Macharia and Upper Rift Valley NEC Member Bernard Lagat.

International observers from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are also expected to attend the meeting.

The representatives included Bruno Comicholi, FIFA Senior MA Governance Service Manager; David Ndayisenga, Lead at the FIFA Regional Office in Kigali; and Nnaemeka A. Olu, CAF Legal Manager.

Acting Sports Registrar Chacha J. Maroa is also expected to attend alongside officials from the State Department for Sports.

The SGM was convened by members of the FKF Congress in accordance with Article 31(2) of the FKF Constitution, 2017.