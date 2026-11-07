Learning how to hide the taskbar on Windows 11 is useful when you want more screen space, enjoy a cleaner desktop, or concentrate on your work without distractions. Windows 11 has a built-in setting that allows you to hide the taskbar automatically. You can also temporarily hide it when watching videos or using applications in full-screen mode.
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Open Windows 11 Settings
The first thing you need to do is access your computer’s settings.
Follow these instructions:
- Click the Start button.
- Select Settings.
- Alternatively, press Windows + I on your keyboard.
- Wait for the Settings window to open.
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Open the Taskbar Settings
Once you have opened Settings, locate the taskbar configuration options.
- Click Personalization from the left-hand menu.
- Select Taskbar.
- Scroll down to the Taskbar behaviours section.
- Click the arrow to expand the available options.
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Enable Automatically Hide the Taskbar
This is the main setting that allows Windows 11 to hide the taskbar when you are not using it.
Follow these steps:
- Locate Automatically hide the taskbar.
- Tick the checkbox next to the option.
- Wait for the taskbar to disappear.
Your Windows 11 taskbar will now automatically hide when your mouse pointer is away from it.
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Show the Taskbar Again
Even after hiding the taskbar, you can still access it whenever you need it.
To make it appear again:
- Move your mouse pointer to the bottom edge of the screen.
- Wait for the taskbar to slide into view.
- Move your pointer away when you want it to disappear again.
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Hide the Taskbar When Watching Videos
You can also hide the taskbar when watching movies or playing videos.
Follow these instructions:
- Open your preferred video player or streaming application.
- Start playing your video.
- Select the full-screen option.
- The taskbar should disappear automatically.
Press Esc or exit full-screen mode to return to your normal desktop.
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Restore the Taskbar Permanently
If you no longer want the taskbar to hide automatically, you can reverse the setting.
- Open Settings.
- Select Personalization.
- Click Taskbar.
- Expand Taskbar behaviours.
- Untick Automatically hide the taskbar.
The taskbar will now remain visible on your desktop.
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