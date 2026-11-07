Learning how to hide the taskbar on Windows 11 is useful when you want more screen space, enjoy a cleaner desktop, or concentrate on your work without distractions. Windows 11 has a built-in setting that allows you to hide the taskbar automatically. You can also temporarily hide it when watching videos or using applications in full-screen mode.

The first thing you need to do is access your computer’s settings.

Follow these instructions:

Click the Start button.

Select Settings.

Alternatively, press Windows + I on your keyboard.

Wait for the Settings window to open.

Open the Taskbar Settings

Once you have opened Settings, locate the taskbar configuration options.

Click Personalization from the left-hand menu.

Select Taskbar.

Scroll down to the Taskbar behaviours section.

Click the arrow to expand the available options.

Enable Automatically Hide the Taskbar

This is the main setting that allows Windows 11 to hide the taskbar when you are not using it.

Follow these steps:

Locate Automatically hide the taskbar.

Tick the checkbox next to the option.

Wait for the taskbar to disappear.

Your Windows 11 taskbar will now automatically hide when your mouse pointer is away from it.

Show the Taskbar Again

Even after hiding the taskbar, you can still access it whenever you need it.

To make it appear again:

Move your mouse pointer to the bottom edge of the screen.

Wait for the taskbar to slide into view.

Move your pointer away when you want it to disappear again.

Hide the Taskbar When Watching Videos

You can also hide the taskbar when watching movies or playing videos.

Follow these instructions:

Open your preferred video player or streaming application.

Start playing your video.

Select the full-screen option.

The taskbar should disappear automatically.

Press Esc or exit full-screen mode to return to your normal desktop.

Restore the Taskbar Permanently

If you no longer want the taskbar to hide automatically, you can reverse the setting.

Open Settings.

Select Personalization.

Click Taskbar.

Expand Taskbar behaviours.

Untick Automatically hide the taskbar.

The taskbar will now remain visible on your desktop.

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