FKF President Hussein Mohammed Welcomes Expulsion of Seven NEC Members, Including McDonald Mariga

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed has welcomed the General Assembly’s decision to expel seven members of the federation’s National Executive Committee (NEC), including Vice President McDonald Mariga Wanyama.

The decision was reached during a Special General Meeting held in Meru on Saturday, November 7, 2026, where 65 of the 66 Congress members voted in favour of dismissing the seven officials.

The General Assembly, which is FKF’s supreme decision-making organ, made the decision after considering allegations of serious and repeated violations of the federation’s Constitution and applicable FIFA regulations.

Those expelled include Mariga, Central NEC Member Robert Kenneth Macharia, Upper Rift Valley NEC Member Bernard Korir Lagat, FKF Women Representative Violet Kerubo Momanyi, Nyanza NEC Member Collins Opiyo Kalee, Coast NEC Member Gabriel Mghendi and Nairobi NEC Member Daniel Akala Shikanda.

According to FKF, the matters considered during the meeting included a purported NEC resolution dated April 24, 2026, which sought the removal of the FKF President and other federation officials.

The Assembly also considered allegations that the seven officials had repeatedly failed to attend duly convened NEC meetings, issued unauthorised communications on behalf of the federation and engaged in actions deemed contrary to the FKF Constitution and applicable football regulations.

Mohammed said the decision was made in accordance with Article 24 of the FKF Constitution, which provides for the dismissal of NEC officials.

“The outcome reflects the overwhelming will of Congress and reaffirms our commitment to constitutional governance, accountability, and stability in Kenyan football. We were honoured to have FIFA and CAF representatives present as observers,” Mohammed said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

FKF said it would communicate further on the implementation of the decision and the administrative arrangements arising from the resolution.