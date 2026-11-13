Government to Increase Coast Guard Deployment in Busia to Boost Lake Victoria Security

The government plans to increase the deployment of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers in Busia County and provide additional patrol and safety boats to improve security for fishermen operating on Lake Victoria.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the move would address persistent security challenges affecting fishing communities, including cross-border disputes between Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen, theft of fishing equipment and threats to their safety.

Speaking during a meeting with Beach Management Units (BMUs) representing 20 beaches in Budalangi Constituency, Omollo said the government had agreed with security leaders to strengthen the Coast Guard Service’s presence in the area.

“We have agreed with our security leadership that we must increase the number of Kenya Coast Guard Service officers deployed here and provide additional safety boats. Our fishermen should be able to go about their work without fear of harassment or insecurity,” he said.

The PS also pledged to work with BMU leaders to improve access to life jackets and safety boats to reduce accidents and other risks associated with fishing activities.

Omollo called for improved governance of the four fishermen’s cooperatives in Busia County, urging their leadership to uphold accountability and transparency in managing members’ contributions.

He said cooperative officials should receive training in financial management and responsible administration to ensure members benefit from their savings.

“When you contribute your money to a cooperative, it must not become money for the leaders to use for their personal interests. These resources must be properly managed so that members can borrow, invest in fishing equipment, repay their loans and allow others to benefit,” he said.

The PS noted that well-managed cooperatives could help fishermen access credit, acquire equipment and improve their livelihoods.

Omollo said the government’s investments in fisheries infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, affordable housing and grassroots service delivery reflected its commitment to addressing regional development disparities.

He argued that fishing communities deserved the same government support extended to farmers in other agricultural sectors.

“For the first time, we have a President who recognizes that fishermen deserve the same attention as tea farmers, dairy farmers, sugarcane farmers and other producers. The development of this country must benefit every Kenyan, regardless of where they come from or what they do for a living,” he said.

He added that the administration’s development agenda was based on inclusivity and equitable distribution of national resources.

“Development must be undertaken without discrimination, tribalism or favouritism. That is the example President Ruto has set, and it is the responsibility of all of us serving in Government to ensure that every Kenyan benefits,” Omollo said.

The PS observed that the blue economy had received limited investment in the past despite its potential to create jobs, improve household incomes and strengthen national food security.

He pointed to ongoing construction and improvement of modern fish landing sites, piers, markets and cold storage facilities across Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

In Busia, two of the county’s 20 beaches are being developed into modern fish landing sites to improve fish handling, market access and economic opportunities for fishing communities.

“We cannot continue investing in other agricultural sectors while leaving fishermen behind. If we are supporting tea farmers, coffee farmers and sugarcane farmers, then we must equally support those whose livelihoods depend on fishing,” he said.

Omollo explained that modern fish markets equipped with cold storage facilities, electricity and water would help fishermen and traders preserve their catch, reduce post-harvest losses and secure better prices.