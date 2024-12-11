Close Menu
    Government Transfers 515 Supply Chain Management Officers Across Ministries

    Andrew Walyaula
    The government has initiated the transfer of 515 supply chain management personnel across various ministries, a move aimed at addressing staffing gaps and enhancing efficiency in public service.

    The National Treasury and Economic Planning approved the transfer on December 6, 2024.

    Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the exercise is designed to rationalize human resources in supply chain management functions within ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

    This decision aligns with the Public Service Commission’s Circular No. PSC/ADM/13/(24) issued on May 9, 2022, which provides for the transfer or rotation of officers in support service roles.

    In a letter addressed to the affected MDAs and copied to Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Kiptoo directed that the transfers be implemented by December 20, 2024.

    “All Principal Secretaries and Accounting Officers of the affected MDAs are requested to facilitate the release of the officers to report to their new stations with immediate effect and no later than December 20, 2024, following proper handover as per Public Service Commission guidelines,” Kiptoo stated.

     

