Governorship hopeful Dr Enock Ondari implores clergy to pray for Kisii County leadership 

Kisii County governorship hopeful Dr Enock Ondari Saturday called upon the church to pray for the country’s leaders as they steer development and governance.

He said the country was going through unsettling political moments which invoke the intervention of heaven.

Spiritual guidance from the church, he said, was crucial for those in leadership, especially in times of political and economic uncertainty.

“Not just those in top country leadership but even those at the County level.

“Our leaders are under immense pressure and only divine wisdom can help them make decisions that benefit all Kenyans,” said Ondari.

The former Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital executive is eyeing the county’s top seat in the upcoming elections.

He has already started reaching out to the electorate asking them to consider voting out Governor Simba Arati citing opaque expenditure and lethargy.

On Saturday, Ondari who was speaking at Emborogo Two Seventh Day Adventist Camp church service in Masaba South asked the clergy to be more bold and not to shy away from speaking out on moral and governance issues.

He said in moments of political darkness,the church must remain a voice of reason in society.

“As a leader, I believe it’s not just about governing, but about serving the people. I promise to prioritize the needs of our community and work tirelessly for the betterment of our County,” he said.

He said Kisii County was ripe for more dynamic leadership and asked the youth to take up IDs in readiness for a momentous poll ahead.

“Every place I visit, the cry is the same, people want leaders who will drive development and progress in our county, not just promise change.

“As a governor, I will work to create opportunities for growth and prosperity for all.”

Ondari said he was a firm believer in the church.

“My faith guides my actions, and as governor, I will strive to uphold the values of compassion, integrity, and justice that are essential to our community,” he stated as he addressed hundreds of the congregants.

He further pledged to work closely with faith-based institutions if elected, saying he believes in inclusive leadership guided by values and integrity.

The aspirant’s remarks come as several politicians in the region increasingly seek endorsement and support from religious circles ahead of the polls.