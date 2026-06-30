Govt launches Sh1.081 trillion agricultural investment plan to transform food systems by 2030

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has launched the Kenya National Agri-food Systems Investment Plan (NASIP) 2026–2030, a Sh1.081 trillion framework aimed at transforming the country’s agricultural sector over the next five years.

The investment plan, unveiled on Tuesday during the opening of the Financing Agri-Food Systems Sustainably (FINAS) Summit 2026 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, forms part of the second phase of implementing the Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS) 2019–2029.

The launch was presided over by Principal Secretary for Agriculture Jonathan Mueke on behalf of Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The government said the plan is designed to build resilient food systems, modernise agricultural value chains, expand irrigation, strengthen food security, create more than two million jobs and increase farmers’ incomes while positioning Kenya as a regional hub for sustainable agri-food investment.

“I am equally proud that the 2026 FINAS Summit provides the platform for the official launch of the National Agri-food Systems Investment Plan (NASIP 2026–2030). At the heart of NASIP is a fully costed investment framework of Sh1.081 trillion over the next five years,” Mueke said.

He said the investment will be financed through a partnership involving the national government, county governments, the private sector and development partners.

According to the framework, the national and county governments will jointly contribute 35 per cent of the funding, while the private sector is expected to provide 45 per cent. Development and bilateral partners will finance the remaining 20 per cent.

“I am calling on the commitment of county governments, through the Council of Governors, to achieve this goal,” the Principal Secretary said.

The launch of NASIP coincided with renewed calls for accelerated implementation of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Declaration, which seeks to guide agricultural transformation across Africa between 2026 and 2035.

Held under the theme “Towards Sustainable Financial Architecture for Africa’s Food Systems,” the FINAS Summit has brought together policymakers, development partners, financial institutions and private sector players to discuss sustainable financing for agriculture.

The discussions are focusing on blended finance, climate-smart agriculture, innovative financing solutions and investment opportunities across the continent, with case studies from Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

FINAS Summit Director Dr. Charity Mutegi said the conference is focused on moving beyond discussions to practical implementation.

“In its third edition, FINAS 2026 has continued to advance sustainable finance as a lever for meaningful change in Africa, laying the groundwork for the unveiling of a private-sector-led agriculture finance working group,” she said.

Delegates are also reviewing financing tools developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Bank in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to help identify funding gaps and mobilise greater investment into Africa’s food systems.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Kenya, Caitríona Ingoldsby, said international partnerships remain critical to transforming agriculture across the continent.

“Africa’s food systems transformation requires strong partnerships that bring together governments, development partners, the private sector and smallholder farming communities. Ireland remains committed to supporting inclusive and sustainable partnerships aimed at improving Africa’s agri-food systems,” she said.

AGRA Vice President for Programme Delivery, Prof. Hamadi Iddi Boga, urged African countries to move from policy discussions to implementation.

“Africa has no shortage of strategies or commitments. What is needed now is implementation at scale. We must move with urgency to translate the Kampala Declaration into practical investments, stronger institutions and measurable outcomes that improve the lives of farmers and strengthen food systems across the continent,” he said.

Maren Kneller, Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy in Kenya, called for increased public and private investment to build resilient food systems.

“Achieving sustainable and resilient food systems will require significantly greater investment from both the public and private sectors. Governments have an important role to play in creating enabling environments that reduce risk, attract capital and accelerate innovation across agricultural value chains,” she said.

FSD Kenya Chief Executive Officer Rashmi Pillai said there is a need for financial systems that support smallholder farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises.

“As a sector, we need inclusive finance for sustainable agri-food systems. These systems should work for MSMEs and small-scale farmers to access financial support that meets their needs. Together, let us build a system that truly works for Africa while keeping farmers at the centre of the future we are creating,” she said.

The summit comes at a time when governments across Africa are increasing investment in agriculture through policy reforms, public financing and partnerships with the private sector and development institutions to strengthen food security and sustainable agricultural growth.