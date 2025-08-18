GP practice tests AI transcribing tool

A Jersey GP practice has become the first on the island to adopt an AI-powered system in a bid to improve patient consultations and help doctors.

Heidi Health transcribes conversations between doctors and patients, allowing GPs to focus on the consultation without manual note-taking, said Dr Ed Klaber of Health Plus which is testing the software.

He said artificial intelligence would “allow GPs to be more present during appointments, improve communication with patients and enhance the overall patient experience”.

It would also save GPs “a considerable amount of time”, he added.

The software, which is used in 50 countries, is also able to undertake tasks such as drafting referral letters and letters to patients based on a consultation, said Digital Jersey, a government-funded organisation promoting technology.

Heidi Health complies with Jersey’s data protection laws with patient consent required and all data securely stored within the EU, said chief executive of Digital Jersey Tony Moretta.

“We fundamentally believe that technological innovation can benefit our community,” he said.

By BBC News