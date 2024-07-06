Grace Jones Net Worth

Grace Jones, a Jamaican model, actress, and musician, has a net worth of $7 million. Known for her bold, androgynous look and innovative musical sound, Jones was a major influence on the cross-dressing culture of the 1980s and has inspired numerous artists, including Annie Lennox and Lady Gaga. She became a staple of New York’s disco scene in the late 1970s and enjoyed a diverse singing career that spanned genres such as reggae, R&B, gospel, and art pop.

Early Life

Grace Beverly Jones was born in 1948 in Spanish Town, Jamaica, to Marjorie and Robert W. Jones. She was the third of seven siblings. Her parents moved to the American East Coast, leaving Jones and her siblings in the care of their maternal grandmother and her new husband, Pert, a violent disciplinarian whose abuse left a lasting impact on Jones. Eventually, Marjorie and Robert brought their children to live with them in Salina, New York, where Robert founded his own Apostolic ministry. While attending Onondaga Community College, Jones began rebelling against her strict upbringing by drinking, wearing makeup, and frequenting gay clubs. This rebellious phase continued in Philadelphia, where she lived in hippie communes and immersed herself in the counterculture.

At eighteen, Jones moved back to New York and signed with the Wilhelmina modeling agency. Two years later, she moved to Paris and made a name for herself working for renowned fashion houses such as Kenzo and Yves St. Laurent. She appeared on the covers of Vogue and Elle and worked with high-profile photographers, including Helmut Newton and Guy Bourdin.

Transition to Music

In the 1970s, Jones transitioned to a music career when she signed with Island Records. Partnering with disco record producer Tom Moulton, she released her debut album, “Portfolio,” in 1977. The album featured a seven-minute reinterpretation of the classic Édith Piaf song “La Vie en Rose,” which became Jones’ first big hit. She followed up with disco albums “Fame” and “Muse” before moving on to new wave music in the 1980s. Her 1980 album “Warm Leatherette,” featuring the Jamaican rhythm section duo Sly and Robbie, marked this transition.

Jones’ 1981 album “Nightclubbing” is widely recognized as her best work, becoming her highest-ranking record on the US Billboard mainstream albums and R&B charts. She continued her musical journey with albums like “Living My Life” and “Slave to the Rhythm.” After releasing “Bulletproof Heart” in 1989, she took a hiatus from full-length albums until 2008’s “Hurricane.”

Acting Career

Jones’ acting career began with low-budget films in the 1970s and early 1980s. Her first mainstream role came in 1984’s “Conan the Destroyer,” where she played Zula the Amazonian opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger. The following year, she portrayed the henchman May Day in the James Bond film “A View to a Kill.” Other notable films include the vampire movie “Vamp” and the Eddie Murphy comedy “Boomerang,” for which she also wrote a song.

Image and Influence

Jones is as renowned for her music as for her striking, flamboyant appearance, which has significantly influenced fashion and photography. French graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude, who designed her album covers, choreographed her performances, and directed her music videos, played a key role in developing her provocative image. Jones’ androgyny, long limbs, and angular clothing helped shape an aesthetic that has influenced artists like Madonna, Beyoncé, and Björk. In 2013, The Guardian listed Jones as one of the “50 best-dressed over 50.”

Other Collaborations and Appearances

Jones has collaborated with various artists for philanthropic purposes. In 2002, she performed with Luciano Pavarotti in concert to support the UN’s programs for Angolan refugees in Zambia. She joined Deborah Harry, Sharon Stone, and Bebel Gilberto in São Paulo in 2012 to raise money for the Foundation for AIDS Research. Jones has also made appearances at London’s Wembley Arena, the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress, and the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Personal Life

Jones had a fraught relationship with her Pentecostal father, who disapproved of her secular career. In contrast, her mother was supportive and even contributed vocals to her daughter’s tracks “My Jamaican Guy” and “Williams’ Blood.” Due to her strict religious upbringing, Jones has stated that she refuses to enter a Jamaican church again.

Jones had a long-term relationship with Jean-Paul Goude, with whom she has a son, Paulo. She also dated Swedish actor and former bodyguard Dolph Lundgren and Danish actor and stuntman Sven-Ole Thorsen. Since 1996, Jones has been married to Atila Altaunbay, a native of Turkey.

