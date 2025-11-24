Grace VanderWaal net worth is estimated at $3 million. The American singer-songwriter rose to national prominence in 2016 when she won America’s Got Talent at just 12 years old, instantly becoming one of the youngest breakout stars in television history. With her unmistakable voice, ukulele-driven sound, and heartfelt original songs, VanderWaal quickly built a successful music career that includes chart-topping EPs, full-length albums, and major tours.

Grace VanderWaal Net Worth $3 Million Date of Birth January 15, 2004 Place of Birth Lenexa, Kansas

Her success extends beyond music. Grace has also ventured into acting, earning praise for her starring role in Disney+’s Stargirl and its 2022 sequel. Combined with brand partnerships, touring, streaming royalties, and film projects, these achievements have contributed significantly to her growing fortune and solidified her status as one of Gen Z’s most distinctive creative talents.

Early Life

Grace Avery VanderWaal was born on January 15, 2004, in Lenexa, Kansas, before moving with her family to Suffern, New York. She began singing at age three and showed early songwriting talent. By 11, she had taught herself to play the ukulele using YouTube tutorials and started uploading covers and original music to her channel.

Performing at local open mics helped her develop confidence, while artists like Twenty One Pilots, Katy Perry, and Jason Mraz shaped her eclectic folk-pop sound. In 2016, encouraged by her family, Grace auditioned for America’s Got Talent with her original song “I Don’t Know My Name.” Her performance was so striking that judge Howie Mandel awarded her the Golden Buzzer, instantly propelling her into the national spotlight. She went on to win the entire season, becoming one of the youngest champions in show history.

Breakthrough

After her AGT victory, VanderWaal signed with Columbia Records and Syco Music and released her debut EP “Perfectly Imperfect” in December 2016. Featuring songs from her televised performances—including “Clay” and “Light the Sky”—the EP debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling EP of the year.

In 2017, she released her first full-length album, “Just the Beginning,” marking a shift toward more mainstream pop production while maintaining her introspective lyrical style. Tracks such as “Moonlight,” “So Much More Than This,” and “Escape My Mind” showcased her emotional range and artistic growth. The album’s success led to a solo tour and an invitation to open for Imagine Dragons on their blockbuster “Evolve Tour.”

In 2019, Grace explored a more experimental and atmospheric sound with the EP “Letters: Vol. 1.” With songs like “Ur So Beautiful” and “Waste My Time,” she addressed themes of adolescence, identity, and self-expression, signaling a new era of artistic maturity.

Acting Career

Grace made her acting debut in 2020 as the lead in the Disney+ original film “Stargirl,” playing free-spirited teenager Susan “Stargirl” Caraway. Her performance earned praise from critics, and she contributed original songs to the soundtrack, including the gentle and uplifting “Today and Tomorrow.”

The film’s success led to a sequel, “Hollywood Stargirl” (2022), further expanding VanderWaal’s presence in Hollywood and showcasing her versatility as both an actress and a musician.

Musical Style, Sound, and Influence

Grace VanderWaal’s music blends elements of indie pop, folk, and alternative, anchored by her distinctively raspy voice and vulnerable songwriting. While she first became known for her ukulele-driven sound, she has since embraced more layered, experimental production.

Common Themes in Her Writing:

Identity and self-discovery

Insecurity and emotional growth

The struggles of adolescence

Creativity and individuality

Her sincerity and willingness to evolve artistically have earned her comparisons to Regina Spektor, Lorde, and Sia. Unlike many young artists, VanderWaal has consistently rejected industry pressure to conform to mainstream trends, choosing instead to craft a style and image entirely her own.

Grace VanderWaal Net Worth

