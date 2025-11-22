What Was Jeff Beck Net Worth When He Died?

Jeff Beck, the legendary English guitarist, had a net worth of $25 million at the time of his death.

Known as one of rock music’s most innovative and influential guitarists, Beck left an indelible mark on the world of music, inspiring generations of guitarists and shaping the sound of modern rock and heavy metal.

Who Was Jeff Beck?

Born Geoffrey Arnold Beck on June 24, 1944, in Wallington, Surrey, England, Beck rose to fame as a member of The Yardbirds, replacing Eric Clapton on the recommendation of Jimmy Page. Later, he founded The Jeff Beck Group, featuring future stars Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood, before embarking on a highly successful solo career.

Beck was celebrated for his unique guitar style that blended rock, blues, jazz, and experimental sounds. Over the years, he earned eight Grammy Awards, appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone three times, and was inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—once with The Yardbirds in 1992 and again as a solo artist in 2009.

Jeff Beck’s Musical Career

While still a student at Wimbledon College of Arts, Beck played in several bands, including Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages, and founded Nightshift. In 1965, he joined The Yardbirds, recording the album Roger the Engineer, which peaked at #20 on the UK Albums Chart and #52 on the Billboard 200. Popular tracks included Over Under Sideways Down. Beck’s time with The Yardbirds ended after 20 months due to frequent absences and behavioral issues.

The Jeff Beck Group

In 1967, Beck formed The Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart on vocals and Ronnie Wood on drums. Albums like Truth (1968) and Beck-Ola (1969) established Beck as a guitar virtuoso. The group dissolved due to internal tensions, but Beck continued to innovate, forming a second lineup in 1971 and later the power trio Beck, Bogert & Appice in 1972.

Solo Success

Beck’s solo career produced some of his most iconic work, including:

Beck’s Bolero (1966)

Blow by Blow (1975), which reached #4 on the Billboard 200

Wired (1976)

There & Back (1980)

Flash (1985), featuring Rod Stewart

Emotion & Commotion (2010), which won two Grammy Awards

His final album, Loud Hailer, was released in 2016. Beck’s innovative style influenced countless musicians and spanned multiple genres, from blues and rock to jazz and electronica.

Collaborations and Contributions

Beck collaborated with some of the music world’s biggest names, including:

Eric Clapton

Jon Bon Jovi

Roger Waters

Kate Bush

Paul Rodgers

Brian Wilson

Johnny Depp

Notably, Beck and Depp released a collaborative album, 18, in 2022. He also contributed to soundtracks, including Days of Thunder, and participated in tribute projects like Herbie Hancock’s The Imagine Project.

Personal Life and Death

Beck was married twice, first to Patricia Brown (1963–1967) and later to Sandra Cash (2005), and had no children.

He spent much of his later life at Riverhall, a Grade II-listed estate in Wadhurst, East Sussex. On January 10, 2023, Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78 from bacterial meningitis, leaving behind a monumental musical legacy.

Jeff Beck Net Worth

