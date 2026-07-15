Grade three pupil killed after tree branch falls at Kiambu school

An eight-year-old Grade Three pupil died after a dry tree branch fell on her while she was having lunch at Muchatta Primary School in Kiambaa Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, pupils were seated under a tree within the school compound during the lunch break when a dry branch suddenly broke off and struck the child on the head.

Teachers and school staff rushed the child to Karuri Level IV Hospital for emergency treatment, but she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers visited both the school and the hospital.

Investigators established that the fatal injury resulted from the falling tree branch. A visit to the hospital confirmed the child had sustained a severe head injury.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was transferred to Nazareth Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations into the incident as authorities seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

And police in Kiambu County are investigating an incident where a one-year-old girl died in a house fire that also left her three-year-old sister with burn injuries in Thika West Sub-County.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Kimuchu area, police said.

According to police, the children’s mother had briefly left her rental house at around 5:50 p.m. to visit a neighbour, leaving her two daughters, aged three and one locked inside.

When she returned a short while later, she found neighbours battling a fire that had engulfed the house.

The neighbours managed to rescue the elders one, who sustained burns to her face, ears and legs. However, the younger child could not immediately be found.

A search inside the house led to the discovery of the girl lying unconscious on a bed with severe burns.

Both children were rushed to Thika Level V Hospital, where the younger one was pronounced dead on arrival. Her elder sister was treated for her injuries and later discharged in stable condition.

Police officers visited the scene and found the fire had already been extinguished, although several household items had been destroyed.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers processed the scene before the body of the deceased was moved to General Kago Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the cause of the fire has not yet been established, and investigations are ongoing.