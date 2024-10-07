Guard Found Dead at Kendu Hospital

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a 73 year old guard was found dead at the Kendubay Hospital compound in Homabay County.

Police said they were called and informed one Julius Nyandega who was a watchman at the facility had been found dead at the hospital compound on October 5 at 10 am.

The family and the hospital staff claimed that the deceased reported on duty at the hospital hours earlier before his body was discovered.

The cause of the death was not immediately established.

The body was moved to the hospital mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Omogo Village, Sameta, Kisii County, one Erick Nyakundi died by suicide in his house.

Police said the body of the man was found dangling from the roof of the house.

According to police, the deceased had some family disputes with his sons before heading to his house. The family later knocked on the door which was locked from inside with no response.

The window of the deceased was broken and upon entering inside they found the deceased with a manila rope tied around the neck hanging from the ceiling frame of his house.

The body with no physical injuries was removed to the Christamarianne Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, police in Kipipiri, Nyandarua are investigating the suspected drowning incident involving one Joseph Kanina aged 24 at the family dam.

The body of the deceased was retrieved from the dam, which is located about 50 meters from the compound hours later.

The family confirmed that the deceased who was suffering from mental illness had gone missing and were searching for him within the neighborhood.

The body, which had no visible injuries was moved to Engineer County Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem, police said.