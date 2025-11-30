Guard hacked to death, another injured in robbery incident in Bondo

A guard was killed and another was left with serious injuries following a robbery incident on a shop in Nyangoma, Bondo, Siaya County.

The body of Samson Ochieng was Saturday found lying in a shed after his murder by unknown thugs. His colleague had sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he was Sunday fighting for his life.

The gang broke into a shop in the area and stole six jericans of 20 litre cooking oil, 20 bottles of five liters of cooking oil, two bags of 50 kilos of sugar, four bales of maize flour, three bags of 25 kilos of rice and Sh131,000.

In Nyamaiya village, Nyamira County, a 17-year-old boy is on the run after he allegedly hacked and killed his 52-year-old father in a domestic fight.

The incident happened on November 27 and the man died a day later at home. The body of Charles Onchiri was found in his compound with blood oozing from the head and rushed to the hospital where he was attended to and discharged. His family said his condition worsened hours later and died on Friday. The family told police he was hit by his son in an altercation without elaborating the motive.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

In Olorropil, Narok County, a police officer was found dead in his house. The body of constable Joshua Ochieng Mado was found in his house on Saturday long after he had failed to report to work.

His colleagues said they found the body lying on the floor of the house without any injuries. The cause of the death was not immediately known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.