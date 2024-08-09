Guillermo del Toro Net Worth

Guillermo del Toro, a celebrated Mexican director and producer, has amassed a net worth of $40 million. Best known for his visually stunning fantasy films such as “Pan’s Labyrinth” and “The Shape of Water,” both of which won Academy Awards, del Toro has established himself as a versatile filmmaker. He is equally adept at directing big-budget Hollywood blockbusters as he is with creating indie films. In addition to his work as a director, del Toro is a skilled special effects makeup artist, writer, and producer.

Early Life

Guillermo del Toro Gómez was born on October 9, 1964, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, into a family with Spanish roots. Raised in a strict Catholic household, del Toro developed an early fascination with filmmaking. By the age of eight, he was already experimenting with his father’s Super 8 camera, creating short films. After completing his secondary education, he attended the University of Guadalajara, where he further honed his craft.

In the early stages of his career, del Toro produced a number of short films and directed episodes of the series “La Hora Marcada.” He also spent a decade working as a special effects makeup artist, even founding his own special effects company, Necropia.

Guillermo del Toro Career

One of del Toro’s first major feature films was “Mimic,” though the experience was challenging due to difficult relations with Miramax. Despite this setback, del Toro’s career took off in the early 2000s with the release of “Blade II,” followed by the fan-favorite “Hellboy” in 2004. During this period, he also directed “The Devil’s Backbone,” a critically acclaimed film that set the tone for his unique style.

Del Toro’s 2006 film “Pan’s Labyrinth” won three Academy Awards and solidified his reputation as a masterful director. In 2013, he directed the blockbuster “Pacific Rim,” which grossed $411 million at the box office. His 2015 horror film “Crimson Peak” further showcased his diverse talents.

In 2017, del Toro reached new heights with “The Shape of Water,” which won the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. During the late 2010s, he also produced the popular Netflix series “Trollhunters” and announced plans to direct a dark stop-motion film, “The Adventures of Pinocchio,” a reimagining of Mussolini’s rise.

Personal Life

Guillermo del Toro was married to his high school sweetheart, Lorenza Newton, from 1986 until their divorce in 2017. The divorce reportedly cost him half of his net worth, potentially as much as $30 million, which explains his relatively modest net worth compared to other directors of his stature. Del Toro and Newton have two daughters together.

Guillermo del Toro Real Estate Portfolio

Del Toro has made significant investments in real estate over the years. In 2018, he sold a home in Agoura Hills, California, for $2.1 million, after purchasing it for $1.633 million in 2010. The 5,700-square-foot residence featured five bedrooms, a pool, a spa, a marble-lined fireplace, and a lounging patio.

Between 2019 and 2022, del Toro expanded his real estate holdings in Los Angeles. He purchased a Gothic-style home in Santa Monica for $4.5 million, a modest home in mid-Los Angeles for $1.4 million, and a condo in West Hollywood for around $900,000. In July 2022, he acquired another Santa Monica property for $4.2 million, paying $300,000 over the asking price. His mid-city LA complex, pieced together for $6.8 million, includes three homes, two of which house his extensive collection of books, posters, and other artistic items.

Self-Imposed Exile from Mexico

Del Toro describes himself as being in “involuntary exile” from Mexico due to a traumatic event in 1997 when his father was kidnapped by criminals. The family was forced to pay a large ransom, which kept increasing, eventually doubling the original demand. Filmmaker James Cameron lent del Toro $1 million to help secure his father’s release. Although his father was eventually freed, the criminals were never caught, and the money was never recovered. This incident prompted del Toro and his family to leave Mexico and settle in the United States.

