What Is Frank Stallone’s Net Worth?

Frank Stallone, an American actor, singer, musician, and producer, has a net worth of $2.5 million. While often recognized as the younger brother of Sylvester Stallone, Frank has carved out his own moderately successful career in singing and acting. Since the ’80s, Frank has been performing and recording music in the style of the big band and jazz eras. Notably, he recorded a pop track for Sylvester’s 1983 film “Staying Alive,” which was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

Frank Stallone Net Worth $2.5 Million Date of Birth July 30, 1950 Place of Birth Maryland Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Musician, Producer

Frank has released eight studio albums, including 1985’s “Frank Stallone” and 2010’s “Let Me Be Frank With You.” Stallone has more than 70 acting credits to his name, such as “Rocky” (1976), “Prime Suspect” (1989), and “Tombstone” (1993). He has also served as a producer on various projects, including the 2011 film “We Will Rock You,” the 2012 short “The Duplicate,” and the 2021 documentary “Stallone: Frank, That Is.” Additionally, Frank has competed in numerous professional boxing matches and participated in “Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.”

Early Life

Frank Stallone was born Francesco Stallone Jr. on July 30, 1950, in Maryland. His mother, Jacqueline, was an astrologer and a former dancer, while his father, Frank Sr., was a hairdresser. Frank grew up in Philadelphia with his older brother Sylvester and attended Lincoln High School. He developed an interest in music at an early age and became a professional musician at just 15 years old.

Music Career

Frank released his first single, “Case of You,” in 1980, which reached #67 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart. In 1983, his songs “Far from Over,” “Moody Girl,” and “I’m Never Gonna Give You Up” were featured on the “Staying Alive” soundtrack. “Far from Over” peaked at #10 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart and #43 on the “Billboard” Disco/Dance Top 80 chart.

He released his self-titled debut album in 1985, which included the singles “Darlin” and “If We Ever Get Back.” Frank has released seven more studio albums: “Day in Day Out with The Billy May Orchestra” (1991), “Close Your Eyes with The Sammy Nestico Big Band” (1993), “Soft and Low” (1999), “Full Circle” (2000), “Frankie and Billy” (2002), “Songs from the Saddle” (2005), and “Let Me Be Frank With You” (2010).

Also Read: What Is Ethel Kennedy’s Net Worth?

His songs have appeared in several films and TV shows, including the “Rocky” films, “The Expendables 2,” “GLOW,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” and “American Horror Story: 1984.” According to Frank’s website, he has written over 200 songs and has “garnered three Platinum Albums, ten Gold Albums, and five Gold Singles.”

Frank Stallone Movies and TV Shows

Frank Stallone made his film debut as a Streetcorner Singer in 1976’s “Rocky” and appeared in its sequels “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), and “Rocky Balboa” (2006). He was also featured in “Staying Alive” (1983), “The Pink Chiquitas” (1986), “Barfly” (1987), “Take Two” (1987), “Outlaw Force” (1987), “Heart of Midnight” (1988), “Fear” (1988), and “The Masque of the Red Death” (1989).

Frank guest-starred on TV shows like “It’s a Living” (1982), “The New Gidget” (1987), and “Miami Vice” (1988). He appeared in “Hudson Hawk” (1991) and “Lethal Games” (1991), and co-starred in the 1993 Western “Tombstone.” Frank continued to guest-star on shows such as “Tales from the Crypt” (1993), “The Naked Truth” (1997), “Cybill” (1998), and “Mike Hammer, Private Eye” (1998). From 1999 to 2000, he played himself on the sitcom “Movie Stars.”

In 2005, Frank served as a boxing consultant on the reality series “The Contender,” and he appeared as himself in the 2007 comedy “Fred Claus.” He featured in films like “American Mobster” (2010), “Taken by Force” (2010), “Order of the Night Eagles” (2011), and “Glory Days” (2014). He voiced Thunderhoof on “Transformers: Robots in Disguise” from 2014 to 2017. In 2021, he appeared in the TV movie “The Chronicles of Jesus” and was the subject of the documentary “Stallone: Frank, That Is.”

Personal Life

According to his official website, Frank is passionate about guitars, music, the mafia, and art. He is regarded as one of the best boxing historians and collectors in the world and is an avid collector of guitars, guns, and memorabilia. When not writing songs or filming, he enjoys spending time at the shooting range or gym, but he is happiest with a guitar, beautiful women, and a good glass of wine.

In the ’90s, Frank was often the punchline of Norm Macdonald’s “Weekend Update” jokes on “Saturday Night Live.” After Macdonald passed away in September 2021, Frank paid tribute to him on Instagram, expressing his sadness and admiration for Macdonald’s originality and humor.

Real Estate

In June 1986, Frank purchased a 2-bedroom, 4-bathroom condo in Los Angeles for $30,000, which he still owns and occupies. The property is currently worth around $1.5 million.

Frank Stallone Award Nominations

In 1984, Frank and Vince DiCola earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Far from Over” from “Staying Alive.” Frank also received a Grammy nomination that year for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for “Staying Alive.”

Frank Stallone Net Worth

Frank Stallone net worth is $2.5 million.