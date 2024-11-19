Gun Holder Arrested After Shooting, Injuring Two in Argument in Kiserian

A gun holder was arrested and disarmed after he shot and wounded two people in an argument over a debt in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Police said businessman Godfrey Kumoi Ntapaiyia, 54 is a businessman in the area.

He shot and wounded his two friends on Sunday November 17 evening in a disagreement over a longstanding debt.

The argument escalated into a physical confrontation, before the gunman pulled the trigger, resulting in injuries the two. One victim was shot in the left hand and right leg while the second one sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Police officers responded to the scene and recovered the Ceska pistol, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition and secured it as evidence.

The victims were rushed to Toipan Medical Center, where they were treated and later discharged in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested pending arraignment. Police said they will charge him with various charges.

There has been an increase in misuse of guns by some holders both civilian and security.

Officials say they have put in place measures to manage the industry at large.

There are more than 10,000 licensed licensed gun holders in the country.

They usually go through a rigorous process before they are given permits to own weapons.