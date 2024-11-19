Gun Holder Shoots Self in the Leg in Confrontation with Guard at Hilton Hotel

A gun holder shot and wounded himself as he argued with a security guard at the Hilton Hotel barrier, Nairobi.

Police said Robert Kiptoo is a licensed gun holder.

Kiptoo had on November 17 at about 8 pm approached a barrier outside the Hilton Hotel along City Hall Way demanding to use it to enter the premises.

The guard at the barrier informed him the area was for exit only and directed him to use the right direction on Mama Ngina Street.

According to police, Kiptoo demanded the barrier to be opened and stepped out of his black Toyota Prado car.

The guard told police the driver pulled out a pistol, cocked it, and threatened to shoot him.

The driver then returned to his vehicle, and a gunshot was heard.

Police officers on patrol responded promptly and discovered that Kiptoo had accidentally discharged one round from his pistol, shooting himself in the right leg above the knee.

The officers confiscated a mini Ceska pistol with eight rounds of ammunition from him.

The team also recovered a spent cartridge.

The victim was taken by his wife and admitted in stable condition.

Police said he is under probe and will face necessary charges including mishandling his weapon.

Cases of misuse of weapons by both civilians and security officials are on the rise.

Last week, a licensed gunholder shot and wounded a boy while chasing a gang that had raided and stole property from his shop in Kawangware, Nairobi.

The man is under probe over the issue. His weapon was confiscated as part of the probe into the incident.

There are more than 10,000 licensed licensed gun holders in the country.

They usually go through a rigorous process before they are given permits to own weapons.