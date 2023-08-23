Gun Used in Murder of DCI Mayaka was Stolen From Ex-CS Munya’s Aide – Police

Investigations have shown a pistol used in the gruesome murder of detective David Mayaka in Kayole, Nairobi previously belonged to an aide of former Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

The firearm, police said, was stolen from Charles Wachira Mahinda in 2021 during a robbery incident in Ngong.

During the incident, Wachira was driving into his compound at around 2 am, when he was accosted by a four-man gang armed with an AK-47 assault riffle and crude weapons including metal bars and machetes.

After ransacking Wachira’s home in Kerarapon village, the thugs made away with his firearm and 55 rounds of 9mm calibre.

Read: Suspect Linked to Fatal Shooting of DCI Officer Mayaka Killed in Kayole

The gang also stole four mobile phones, a mac book, a HP computer and US$3,000. The stolen items have not been recovered.

According to law enforcement, the CZ pistol was recovered on Tuesday morning in Kayole following a shootout between officers and one John Kamau aka Faruk.

Faruk who is said to have been part of the three-man gang that took out Mayaka, was killed in the shootout.

The pistol – serial number B626735 – loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre was found on the slain suspect.

Read Also: Prime Suspects Arrested Over Murder Of DCI Officer Mayaka In Kayole

Preliminary investigations conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory have linked the firearm to over five armed robberies staged in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties in the last one year.

The robberies targeted M-Pesa outlets in the populous residential areas of Kayole, Buru Buru, Dandora and Dagoretti.

Police have in custody Faruk’s accomplice, Alex Wanjiru, who was nabbed in Ruthingiti village.

A manhunt for the third suspect Henry Njihia, who is believed to be armed and dangerous is currently underway, police said.

Read Also: Police Reveal Identity of Gunman who Killed DCI Officer in Kayole

Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10 pm when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tire when the thugs struck, in a heart-wrenching scene that was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...