Gunmen Fatally Shoot Bodaboda Rider in West Pokot

Gunmen raided a village in West Pokot and killed a bodaboda rider.

Police said the gang raided Sarmach sub-location in the evening hours on September 19 and shot and killed one Longechel Chudang, 18.

Police officers responded to the scene and found the bandits had escaped to the nearby bush.

The motive of the attack is unknown, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further processes.

The area is among those affected by banditry attacks and is under operation.

The multi agency teams are conducting operations in the area as part of efforts to degrade attacks and counter attacks.

Dozens of firearms have been recovered in the operations but this has not stopped attacks from gunmen who are targeting livestock from various places and retaliations.

Military joined the operations to enhance it.

