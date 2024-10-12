Haiti PM Conille Meets Kenyan Police Team to be Deployed to Port-au-Prince

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Saturday the third batch of the Kenya police units will be ready for deployment to Haiti early next month.

He said the team of 600 paramilitary officers is in its final stages of training ahead of planned deployment.

Kanja made the announcement Saturday October 12 when he hosted the interim Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) Embakasi A Campus to discuss the deployment plans among other issues tied to the security mission.

Conille had earlier on visited police headquarters Jogoo House where he was shown a command center’s operations.

A contingent of the 600 police officers will join their 400 counterparts who have been operating in the Caribbean nation since September once they are done with the pre-employment training.

Conille addressed the team at the APTC.

“Early next month when we are done with this training, that’s the time will be ready for departure,” Kanja told reporters in a briefing with PM Conille.

Kenya has pledged to offer 1000 police officers to lead the Multi-National Security support mission.

Commenting on the update on the payment of the salaries of the officers already deployed in Haiti, Kanja confirmed that the security agents had been paid their dues.

“The payment issue has been sorted out, they have been paid and they are happy,” he disclosed.

Conille who met with the officers who are readying themselves for deployment said that the efforts of the already deployed team has been invaluable in the Caribbean nation.

Conille praised the contributions of the Kenyan team currently in Haiti, describing their efforts as invaluable.

The PM had addressed meetings at the UN offices in Gigiri and at the National Defence College in Karen.

He thanked President William Ruto for his leadership and agreeing to support Haiti peace efforts.

“It is not always easy to make these decisions. Where others saw crises,Kenyan leadership saw opportunity, where others saw fatigue Kenyan leadership saw hope,” Conille said.

“We are very grateful not only for the direct support in the manpower in terms of leadership in the Haiti situation but also Kenya’s support in mobilizing and sensitizing the international community on the situation.”

On Friday, Ruto called on the international community to fulfill their pledges by providing the urgently needed resources to ensure the success of the MSS.

Speaking during a joint press briefing Conille at State House, Nairobi, Ruto emphasized that increased funding and resources are crucial to restoring order and peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

He expressed optimism that with adequate support, the fight against gangs in Haiti can be won.

“The conversation I have had this morning with Prime Minister Conille paints a brighter future because between me and him and our security people we believe the situation in Haiti is winnable,” Ruto stated.

“We are asking the international community to match their commitment, their pledges with the necessary action for us to be able to complete the task ahead of us.”

Conille, emphasized the urgency of sustaining this progress in light of Haiti’s ongoing humanitarian and security crises, urging the international community to honor their financial commitments to the mission.

“The progress we are seeing is contingent on us continuing to provide the Haitian people with the relief that is desperately needed,” he stated, urging the international community to honor its commitments to fully fund the mission.

Haiti has been grappling with a surge in violence since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 at his private residence in the capital, Port-au-Prince that has led to displacement of hundreds of thousands.