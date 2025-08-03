Harambee Stars edge Congo DR in CHAN opener

Austin Odhiambo scored the all-important goal as Harambee Stars clipped DR Congo 1-0 on Sunday, to kickoff their African Nations Championship (CHAN) on a positive note at the Moi Sports Centre – Kasarani.

The win not only meant crucial three points for the Benni McCarthy coached-side, but ensured the players earn Ksh. 1 million each as promised by President William Ruto, who watched the match at the newly refurbished MISC Kasarani.

On Saturday, Ruto promised the team Ksh. 1 million (each player) for every win in the tournament. At the time of publishing this account, it was not confirmed yet when the money will hit the players’ accounts. McCarthy trusted Bryne Odhiambo between the sticks, guarded by a back-four composed of captain Aboud Omar (LB), Daniel Sakari (RB), Alphonse Omija and Sylvestre Owino as centre-backs.

The South African coach handed teenager Manzur Okwaro a defensive midfield role, just behind Gor Mahia’s Alpha Onyango and Austin, who completed the midfield matrix in the starting 11.

On the right wing was Tusker’s Ryan Ogam, while on the left channel, played Bandari’s Wekesa.

New Migori Youth striker Masoud Juma led the attack as the centre-forward.

Congo thought they had taken the lead midway the first stanza, only for the goal to be nullified after a VAR review, which ruled it to have been scored from an offside position.