Harambee Stars rout Seychelles 5-0

Kenya’s Harambee Stars ended their wait for a home victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after storming to an emphatic 5-0 win over Seychelles at a packed Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Benni McCarthy made six changes from the side that fell 3-1 to The Gambia last week.

Goalkeeper Brian Bwire replaced Byrne Omondi between the posts, while Ronney Onyango retained his place at right back.

With Aboud Omar suspended, Manzur Okwaro slotted into his natural left-back position — a welcome adjustment after his impressive CHAN 2024 performances as a defensive midfielder.

At the heart of defence, Sylvester “Sili” Owino and Collins Shichenje continued their partnership, shielded by Alpha Chris Onyango, who came in for Richard Odada.

He partnered Duke Abuya in midfield, while Ryan-Wesley Ogam replaced Timothy Ouma Noor, deployed as a false nine.

Job Ochieng’, who impressed after coming off the bench against Gambia, started on the left wing ahead of Emmanuel Osoro, while Australia-based Wilson Lenkupae took charge on the right. Skipper Michael Olunga led the line.

The fans didn’t have to wait long. In the 7th minute, the red-hot Ogam broke the deadlock with a fine finish.

Kenya dominated possession and doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Collins Shichenje powered home from an Abuya assist. Barely three minutes later, Ogam struck again — his fourth goal in just six appearances — making it 3-0.

Just before halftime, Olunga converted from the spot after Ogam was bundled down in the box, giving the Stars a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

The goal brought Olunga level with Dennis Oliech on 34 goals, making him Kenya’s joint second all-time top scorer.

In the second half, McCarthy introduced Ben-Stanley Omondi, Boniface Muchiri, and Marvin Nabwire, replacing Ochieng, Lenkupae, and Abuya. The changes paid off in the 68th minute, when Olunga rose highest to head home Onyango’s precise cross, sealing the 5-0 rout.

Despite being out of contention for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the victory lifted Kenya to fourth in Group F on nine points — one behind Burundi and two above The Gambia, who were due to clash later in the evening.

The Stars now turn their focus to their final qualifiers in October, when they face Burundi (October 6) and group leaders Ivory Coast (October 13).

Ivory Coast currently top the standings with 19 points, one clear of second-placed Gabon, who play later tonight.