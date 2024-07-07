HasanAbi Net Worth

HasanAbi, an American Twitch streamer, podcaster, and left-wing political commentator, boasts a net worth of $8 million. HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Doğan Piker, has gained popularity through his work as a producer for “The Young Turks,” a columnist for “HuffPost,” and a broadcast journalist. He has a significant online presence with 2.5 million followers on Twitch and 1.28 million subscribers on YouTube, where his videos have accumulated over 424 million views. His YouTube channel has earned Creator Awards for reaching 100,000 subscribers in 2020 and one million subscribers in 2022. HasanAbi’s Twitch bio describes him as a “political commentator irl trying to avoid heated gaming moments.” Additionally, he has appeared in music videos and co-hosted various shows and podcasts, including “Pop Trigger,” “Fear&,” and “Leftovers.”

Early Life

HasanAbi was born Hasan Doğan Piker on July 25, 1991, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. His parents are Turkish, and he grew up in Istanbul, where he faced bullying at school for questioning Islam and not being physically fit. He returned to the U.S. for college, enrolling at the University of Miami before transferring to Rutgers University, where he graduated cum laude in 2013 with a double major in communication studies and political science. HasanAbi’s uncle is Cenk Uygur, the creator of “The Young Turks.”

HasanAbi Career

HasanAbi began his career with “The Young Turks” (“TYT”) as a senior in college, initially working in ad sales and business development. He expressed a desire to host segments, eventually becoming both a host and producer. In 2016, he created and hosted “The Breakdown” on Facebook, a show aimed at Bernie Sanders supporters, which earned a Best Web Series nomination at the 2018 Shorty Awards. From 2016 to 2018, HasanAbi wrote political content for “HuffPost.” In 2019, he hosted another “TYT” series, “Agitprop with Hasan Piker,” before leaving the network in 2020 to focus on his Twitch career.

HasanAbi launched his Twitch channel in 2018, quickly becoming a prominent left-wing political commentator on the platform. He has appeared on Fox News’s “The Issue Is” and the “Chapo Trap House” podcast. He shares highlights from his Twitch streams on YouTube, and his channel reached one million subscribers in 2022. HasanAbi also streams gameplay and video game commentary on Twitch.

In October 2020, HasanAbi joined forces with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Twitch streamer Pokimane for a “Get Out the Vote” stream featuring the game “Among Us.” The event, which included Rep. Ilhan Omar, has been viewed over 2.3 million times. HasanAbi’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election results attracted up to 230,000 concurrent viewers, making his stream one of the most-watched sources for election coverage on YouTube and Twitch. His stream during the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol reached 231,000 viewers. In November 2021, HasanAbi launched Ideologie, a collection of union-made merchandise, donating a portion of the profits to strike funds. He raised over $200,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts in 2022 and more than $1.2 million for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria in 2023.

Personal Life

In April 2023, HasanAbi adopted a puppy named Kaya, a Tibetan Mastiff/Chow Chow/St. Bernard mix. He is described as a leftist, a progressive, and a democratic socialist, advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, universal health care, and gun control. HasanAbi supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries. In August 2019, he faced controversy for comments made about Rep. Dan Crenshaw and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, leading to a temporary Twitch ban. He was banned again in December 2021 for using a derogatory term, arguing it was not a racial slur due to its context.

HasanAbi Awards

HasanAbi has received five Streamy Award nominations, winning Best in News in 2020 and 2022. He was nominated for Streamer of the Year in 2022 and 2023, and Best Just Chatting Streamer in 2022 and 2023, winning the latter in 2023. “The Breakdown” earned him a Shorty Award nomination for Web Series and a Webby Award nomination for News & Information in 2018. In 2020, he won a theScore esports Award for Like & Subscribe.

Real Estate

In 2021, HasanAbi purchased a 3,800 square-foot home in West Hollywood, California, for $2.74 million. The home includes five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

