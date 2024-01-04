Health CS Condemns Assault On Healthcare Workers, Pledges Legal Action

Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha has condemned the recent attacks on health workers.

She asserted that perpetrators of such assaults will face legal consequences.

Her statement comes in response to a recent video that went viral, capturing an attack on a healthcare provider at Port Victoria Sub County Hospital in Busia.

The disturbing footage portrays an enraged woman, accompanied by an armed man, verbally and physically assaulting hospital staff, citing alleged negligence in attending to a patient.

The assailant’s disruptive behavior includes throwing files on the floor, hitting a table, and making verbal threats, prompting widespread outrage.

The individuals involved in the incident were later linked to Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, a native of Busia County.

In response to public discussions, CS Ababu Namwamba took to social media to distance himself from the actions, pledging a thorough investigation into the allegations.

“This recent case of assault on a healthcare worker is not just an attack on an individual; it is an assault on the entire healthcare system and the principles that guide it. Assaulting a healthcare worker not only endangers their lives but also disrupts the vital services they provide to other patients and the community,” emphasized CS Nakhumicha.

A recent study, titled “Violence Against Healthcare Workers: ViSHWaS, a Cross-Sectional Sub-analysis across the Kenya Region,” conducted by researchers from institutions, including Aga Khan University, revealed alarming statistics.

Approximately half of healthcare workers in Kenya reported experiencing violence, with verbal and emotional abuse being the most common forms. The study, based on a sample of 1,458 healthcare workers, highlighted patients or their relatives as the primary aggressors (44.7%), with supervisors accounting for 12.5%.

The National Nurses Association and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) are among the organizations condemning the heinous act, advocating for the safety and well-being of healthcare professionals on duty.