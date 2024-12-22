Health Ministry Announces Measures To Boost Public Healthcare

The Ministry of Health has announced a series of measures to improve public healthcare and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by the end of 2024.

In an update shared on Saturday, December 21, 2024, the ministry outlined key actions, including the promotion of healthcare professionals, the settlement of outstanding stipends, and efforts to address pressing concerns in the medical sector.

“The Ministry of Health is taking significant steps to support healthcare professionals in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and tackling public health issues,” read part of the statement.

Among the highlighted changes is the promotion of over 500 healthcare professionals under the national government. The ministry also confirmed that intern doctors will now receive payments in line with the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), ensuring they earn over Sh200,000 following a recent agreement.

“Nursing and Clinical Officer Degree interns will revert to previous stipend rates, while Diploma Clinical Officer interns will be compensated according to guidelines set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC),” the ministry clarified.

Additionally, the government has pledged to clear outstanding stipends for 100,000 Community Health Promoters by the end of the year.

The announcement comes days after Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni assured healthcare workers that the government is committed to resolving longstanding issues in the medical sector. This followed complaints from medics who had threatened to strike over delayed payments and unresolved matters.

PS Muthoni emphasized the critical need for doctors to remain available during the festive season and urged them to embrace dialogue to avoid disruptions in healthcare services.

Muthoni also encouraged Kenyans to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) to ensure they have access to healthcare in case of emergencies.

“The best gift you can give your family and children is to register them with the Social Health Authority (SHA). This ensures they are protected from any unexpected emergencies,” she said.