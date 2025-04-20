Heat make history by reaching NBA play-offs

The Miami Heat became the first 10th-seeded team to reach the NBA play-offs through the play-in tournament as they scored an overtime success against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat began the four-team Eastern Conference qualification tournament needing to win consecutive road games to advance.

After beating the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, they followed up with a 123-114 overtime success over the Hawks to set up a first-round meeting with conference top seeds the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks 120-106 and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in round one, with play-off games in both conferences beginning on Saturday.

Defeat marks the end of a miserable campaign for the Mavericks, which included their star Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyrie Irving sustaining a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Anthony Davis, who moved to Dallas as part of the Doncic trade, received medical treatment for groin and lower back injury problems throughout Friday’s game but still led his side with 40 points and nine rebounds.

The Heat had bounced back from a 10-game losing streak last month to reach the post-season tournament and dominated the opening half against the Hawks, leading by 17 points at one stage before taking a 62-53 lead into the break.

However, the Hawks stormed back and were 98-92 up with five minutes and six seconds remaining.

A Tyler Herro free throw edged the Heat 106-104 up with 12 seconds left, only for Trae Young to score a late lay-up and send the game to overtime.

The Heat found their range from the perimeter in the extra period with Davion Mitchell sinking three three-pointers and Herro adding two more to secure the win.

“I loved how my team fought,” said Herro, who finished on a game-high 30 points. “Every single run that they made, we answered. And I feel like this entire season has really built us up for this point.”

Morant beats injury to help Grizzlies advance

In Memphis, Ja Morant shrugged off a sprained right ankle for 22 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old two-time All-Star suffered the injury in his side’s opening play-in loss to the Golden State Warriors and was only cleared to play shortly before the start of Friday’s game.

“Got an MRI, ultrasound, met with different doctors, got a shot, slept, woke up, came to the gym about 5:30, went through walkthrough,” Morant said.

“After that, sat for about 30 minutes until it was time to see another doctor and get an injection and start my pre-game stuff.”

Asked after the game how the ankle held up, he said, with a laugh, “I couldn’t feel it, that’s why I was out there.”

Zach Edey added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies while Scotty Pippen Jr hit 13 points.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd paid tribute to his players after their season.

“We had an incredible season when you look at the injuries that we’ve had, the Doncic trade, and for us to even be here playing in this game is incredible,” Kidd said.

“It shows the character of that group in the locker room, the fight, and being prepared. It was an incredible season and with the change and injuries, some people were saying we shouldn’t be here.”

